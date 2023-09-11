Gisele Bundchen Brings Pants-Free Trend to New York Fashion Week

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Bringing a new trend to the New York Fashion Week, the 43-year-old former Victoria's Secret angel ditches her pants while attending the star-studded Frame Dinner Party.

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen put on a leggy display during the New York Fashion Week. The supermodel brought a new fashion as she ditched her pants while attending the star-studded Frame Dinner Party on Sunday, September 10.

The 43-year-old opted to go pantless for a night out at the fashion event, which was also attended by Justin Theroux, Sarah Hyland and Laura Harrier. She dressed in an oversized denim coat with a thick belt and buttons wrapped around her legs that made it into a makeshift-dress.

The Brazilian beauty paired her denim look with a pair of black leather clog platforms. She also sported a sheer black bra that peeked out from underneath her denim ensemble.

As for her wavy dark blonde hair, the former Victoria's Secret angel simply wore it down. The mom of two also chose to sport a subtle pink blush that matched her lips. Throughout the night, Gisele was seen chatting with Frame's founder and creative director, Erik Torstensson, along with model Maria Borges.

Recently, Gisele bought a $9.1 million mansion in Florida with her jiu-jitsu pal Joaquim Valente's sister-in-law helping her as her agent. Located 30 miles northwest of Miami, her new Southwest Ranches property sits on 7.5 acres and boasts 9 bedrooms, a full-size soccer field, infinity pool, hot tub, tennis courts and plenty of space to ride horses.

Gisele's new house also has a state-of-the-art equestrian rink with 10 large horse stalls. The property additionally features an outdoor kitchen with a hibachi grill, pizza oven, BBQ pit and a wine fridge.

Meanwhile, Gisele and Joaquim have been rumored to be dating since October 2022. While they have yet to comment on the speculations, the pair fueled the dating rumors when Joaquim was pictured picking up the model from the airport. They were also spotted together during a vacation in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica with her two children, Benjamin and Vivian last November.

A source said of their relationship at the time, "Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half." The insider added that Gisele and Joaquim's relationship was "strictly platonic and professional."

