 

Gwyneth Paltrow Filled With 'All Kinds of Fear' When She First Became Stepmom to Brad Falchuk's Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow Filled With 'All Kinds of Fear' When She First Became Stepmom to Brad Falchuk's Kids
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Shakespeare in Love' actress reflects on her journey to becoming a bonus mother to her husband's children from his previous relationship following 2018 wedding.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow had a "really hard" time when she took on the role of stepmother to her husband Brad Falchuk's kids. The "Sliding Doors" star shares daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with her ex Chris Martin and became stepmum to Brad's children Brody, 17, and Isabella, 19, from a previous relationship when the couple tied the knot in 2018 - and the Goop founder says it was a particularly challenging time for her.

"Do you find it hard sometimes to be a bonus (step) mom?" Gwyneth was asked during a question-and-answer session with fans on Instagram, and the actress replied, "I did find it really hard at first, there's no book on this, nobody really tells us what to do ..."

"In fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light. It's kind of like, you're trying to avoid landmines and you're going into a family with dynamics. There's all kinds of fear around loss and what this new person means."

  Editors' Pick

However, Gwyneth explained she did eventually get the hand of it and now has a "great" relationship with her stepkids. She added, "For myself, the minute I decided and fully embodied the idea that my stepkids were my kids and I loved them just as much and I gave them the same rules and boundaries and wholeheartedly went for it, the easier the whole thing got. And now it's pretty great."

Gwyneth was married to Coldplay star Chris for 13 years before their split - which they famously dubbed a "conscious uncoupling" - and she went on to find love again with 'Glee' co-creator Brad who she wed in 2018.

Speaking to US Weekly, the actress admitted she believes everyone can have more than one soulmate in their life. She explained, "I do believe in [soulmates]. I mean, I think that there can be more than one. But I do believe that there's that person that can feel so right. And I think you do know. You know pretty early when it's the right person."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sam Asghari 'Excited' for Next Chapter in His Life Following Britney Spears Split

Snow Patrol to Carry On as Trio After Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson Quit
Related Posts
Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Question on Whether She Gives Husband 'Mandatory' Oral Sex

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Question on Whether She Gives Husband 'Mandatory' Oral Sex

'Lazy' Gwyneth Paltrow Mulls Over Keeping Her Gray Hair

'Lazy' Gwyneth Paltrow Mulls Over Keeping Her Gray Hair

Gwyneth Paltrow Blames Media for Forcing Her to Discontinue Vagina-Scented Candle

Gwyneth Paltrow Blames Media for Forcing Her to Discontinue Vagina-Scented Candle

Gwyneth Paltrow's Body Double in 'Shallow Hal' Reflects on Developing Eating Disorder After the Film

Gwyneth Paltrow's Body Double in 'Shallow Hal' Reflects on Developing Eating Disorder After the Film

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow Filled With 'All Kinds of Fear' When She First Became Stepmom to Brad Falchuk's Kids
  • Sep 02, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Filled With 'All Kinds of Fear' When She First Became Stepmom to Brad Falchuk's Kids

Yung Bleu's Wife Threatens to Divorce Him After a Woman Claims He Flew Her Out
  • Sep 02, 2023

Yung Bleu's Wife Threatens to Divorce Him After a Woman Claims He Flew Her Out

Sam Asghari 'Excited' for Next Chapter in His Life Following Britney Spears Split
  • Sep 02, 2023

Sam Asghari 'Excited' for Next Chapter in His Life Following Britney Spears Split

Shay Mitchell Learns That There Is No Perfect Parent
  • Sep 02, 2023

Shay Mitchell Learns That There Is No Perfect Parent

Michael Jackson Biopic to Explore 'the Good, Bad and the Ugly' of the Late Icon
  • Sep 02, 2023

Michael Jackson Biopic to Explore 'the Good, Bad and the Ugly' of the Late Icon

Boosie Badazz's Daughter Torianna Calls Him a 'Sperm Donor' Amid Feud: 'Not Even My Daddy'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Boosie Badazz's Daughter Torianna Calls Him a 'Sperm Donor' Amid Feud: 'Not Even My Daddy'

Most Read
Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Celebrity

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Garth Brooks Explains Why His Marriage to Trisha Yearwood Is 'a Blessing and a Curse'

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit