 

Sam Asghari 'Excited' for Next Chapter in His Life Following Britney Spears Split

The dancer-turned-actor is determined to move on with his life after he filed for divorce from the 'Toxic' singer and recently unfollowed her on social media.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari wants to move forward with his life after splitting from Britney Spears. The 29-year-old actor is dedicating his time on his business and his career following his high-profile break-up from the pop icon.

"Sam is focused on moving forward with his life and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he's excited to see what's next. Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That's where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest," a source told Us Weekly.

Sam is keen to maintain a healthy distance from Britney, 41, following their break-up. The insider shared, "Sam hasn't really been communicating with Britney since he moved out. He is concentrating on himself for now and while he's open to remaining amicable with Britney, he just needs some space for the time being."

Meanwhile, Britney recently confessed to being "a little shocked" by their break-up. The blonde beauty took to Instagram to address their divorce - but she also insisted that it's "nobody's business."

She said, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business. But, I couldn't take the pain any more, honestly."

What's more, Britney thanked her fans for their support. She said, "In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you."

"I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses."

