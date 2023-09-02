 

Snow Patrol to Carry On as Trio After Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson Quit

Snow Patrol to Carry On as Trio After Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson Quit
Instagram
Music

The Gary Lightbody-fronted band are devastated as they announce that two of their members, drummer Jonny and bassist Paul, have decided to leave the group.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Snow Patrol feel "heartbroken" their drummer Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul Wilson have quit the group. The band, which have a string of chart-topping hits including "Run" and "Chasing Cars" since they formed in 1994, has vowed to carry on as a trio - with frontman Gary Lightbody, 47, and guitarists Nathan Connolly, 42, and 47-year-old Johnny McDaid - who has been dating former "Friends" actress Courteney Cox, 59, since 2013 - telling fans they will stay on.

"Sorry to be the bearer of such sad news but both Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson have decided to leave Snow Patrol," they said on the group's Instagram page, in a statement written by Gary, about the departure of drummer Jonny, 51, and 44-year-old bassist Paul.

"We are heartbroken they have decided to leave us but we wish them nothing but happiness, success, joy, compassion and everything they want in all their future endeavours."

Gary also teased the group's forthcoming album which he said will be released sometime in 2024, adding, "Nate, JMD and myself will continue with SP and there will be a new album next year but more news of that will come at an appropriate time."

"For now we want to pay homage and give gratitude for all Jonny and Pablo have given us and shared with us these past decades. Love to Jonny and Pabs, and love to you all."

Jonny joined Snow Patrol in 1997 and acted as their manager before they signed a major record deal, and Gary gushed over him in a separate tribute online in which he said, "Early on it was clear he was more than a drummer."

"His background, as well as drumming, was in band management and gig promotion in Belfast and he has taken on the role of manager for us many times during the last quarter century."

  Editors' Pick

"From driving his car with all our gear in it, to our first gig forays outside of Dundee where it all started for us (including saving all our lives with some quick thinking/great driving when we nearly span out of control off an icy bridge in Perth)."

"To having to be the grown-up in the room many times in the early days when we were green and cutting our teeth he was a steady hand when we needed one, and a ferocious defender many times too."

"His drumming has at times taken on legendary status. His nickname was after all 'thunderclap' because he hit the snare drum so hard he was prone to smash right through the drumskin. The many 1000s of gigs we played together will live long in the memory... to be continuing without him after all this time is very strange and sad as he has been a constant presence in our lives."

Gary added in another long post about Snow Patrol's departing bassist, "Paul officially joined the band as a bassist in 2005 just before the making of Eyes Open but he had been a live member of the band on guitar for years before that."

"The band he was in previous to SP was Terra Diablo and they toured with us many times and Pablo would play their set and then jump on with us and play ours too."

"I remember those early Terra Diablo shows, him climbing on speakers and jumping off things that were way too high to jump off. One very memorable night in King Tuts, Glasgow he hung upside down from the rafters and played a guitar solo. He had no fear. It was thrilling to watch."

Fans have flooded social media to say they are as "heartbroken" as the band.

Snow Patrol finally shot to fame after the release of their third album "Final Straw" - titled after their intention to give up if they didn't find fame with the release. It contained the hit "Run", which send the album to No3 in the UK charts, and which has been covered scores of times and featured on a string of hit TV shows and films.

The group's fourth studio album, 2006's "Eyes Open", became Britain's best-selling album of that year, selling 1.6 million copies and hitting No. 1 in the UK chart, where it stayed for 151 weeks.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gwyneth Paltrow Filled With 'All Kinds of Fear' When She First Became Stepmom to Brad Falchuk's Kids
Related Posts
Snow Patrol Debuts Charity Mini Album

Snow Patrol Debuts Charity Mini Album

Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody Gets His Own Radio Show

Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody Gets His Own Radio Show

Snow Patrol Stranded on Plane

Snow Patrol Stranded on Plane

Snow Patrol Star Opens Up About Depression Battle

Snow Patrol Star Opens Up About Depression Battle

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow Filled With 'All Kinds of Fear' When She First Became Stepmom to Brad Falchuk's Kids
  • Sep 02, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Filled With 'All Kinds of Fear' When She First Became Stepmom to Brad Falchuk's Kids

Yung Bleu's Wife Threatens to Divorce Him After a Woman Claims He Flew Her Out
  • Sep 02, 2023

Yung Bleu's Wife Threatens to Divorce Him After a Woman Claims He Flew Her Out

Sam Asghari 'Excited' for Next Chapter in His Life Following Britney Spears Split
  • Sep 02, 2023

Sam Asghari 'Excited' for Next Chapter in His Life Following Britney Spears Split

Shay Mitchell Learns That There Is No Perfect Parent
  • Sep 02, 2023

Shay Mitchell Learns That There Is No Perfect Parent

Michael Jackson Biopic to Explore 'the Good, Bad and the Ugly' of the Late Icon
  • Sep 02, 2023

Michael Jackson Biopic to Explore 'the Good, Bad and the Ugly' of the Late Icon

Boosie Badazz's Daughter Torianna Calls Him a 'Sperm Donor' Amid Feud: 'Not Even My Daddy'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Boosie Badazz's Daughter Torianna Calls Him a 'Sperm Donor' Amid Feud: 'Not Even My Daddy'

Most Read
Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks
Music

Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug

JoJo Caught Liking Shady Tweet About Taylor Swift Re-Recording Her Albums

JoJo Caught Liking Shady Tweet About Taylor Swift Re-Recording Her Albums

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Scooter Braun's Team Accused of 'Spinning' Story of Ariana Grande's Exit

Scooter Braun's Team Accused of 'Spinning' Story of Ariana Grande's Exit

Billie Eilish Honored With BRIT Billion Award After Reaching 1 Billion U.K. Streams

Billie Eilish Honored With BRIT Billion Award After Reaching 1 Billion U.K. Streams

Jack Harlow Tries to Find Peace in 'Denver' Visuals

Jack Harlow Tries to Find Peace in 'Denver' Visuals

Nicki Minaj Treats Fans to New Single 'Last Time That I Saw You' Ahead of New Album Release

Nicki Minaj Treats Fans to New Single 'Last Time That I Saw You' Ahead of New Album Release