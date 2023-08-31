Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Instagram Celebrity

Ice Spice, who started making music in 2021 and quickly up 43 million YouTube views, asked Asian for financial help when the latter did a $10,000 giveaway in 2020.

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice may be famous and wealthy now after rising to stardom last year. However, not too long ago, the "Princess Diana" hitmaker begged fellow femcee Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat) to give her $10,000.

In a deleted 2020 tweet resurfaced on Monday, August 28. In the post, Ice Spice was caught quote-retweeting Asian's photo alongside a caption that read, "I'm giving 4 people $10,000 today !!!"

In her own message, Ice Spice wrote, "Girl I got evicted this morning with my 8 kids," She added, "they cant eat tonight and u my favorite rapper pls do sumn!"

Ice started making music in 2021 and quickly up 43 million YouTube views, 3 billion TikTok engagements and nearly 87 million Spotify streams. She signed a deal with 10K Projects and Capitol Records and put out her debut EP "Like..?" at the start of 2023.

Ice Spice was just recently crowned Billboard's Rookie of the Year for 2023. When reflecting on her achievement, she said, "I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it."

"I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can," the 23-year-old, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, continued. "But I know I'll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now."

You can share this post!