 

Travis Scott Unveils 'Circus Maximus' Tour Dates, Skips Houston After Astroworld Tragedy

The 'SICKO MODE' hitmaker had initially planned a concert in his hometown of Houston, Texas, but that date does not appear in the itinerary.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) is set to hit the road soon. On Tuesday, August 29, the "SICKO MODE" hitmaker revealed the "Circus Maximus" tour dates on his Instagram page, but one city was noticeably missing in the announcement.

The 32-year-old emcee is set to kick things off at Charlotte's Spectrum Center on October 11. He will later head to big cities in the U.S. like Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and New York City before concluding the trek at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on December 29.

While Travis had initially planned to make a stop in his hometown of Houston, Texas, the date did not appear in the itinerary. A spokesperson for the city's mayor revealed to Rolling Stone that "at one point," the show had been planned and the mayor's office communicated with Toyota Center to coordinate a safety plan. However, the fate of the show remains unknown.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the mayor said both the Toyota Center and Live Nation had notified the City of Houston that Travis planned to perform in the city. "Our public safety leaders and special events subject matter experts decided to communicate with the Toyota Center and coordinate on a safety plan," the spokesperson declared.

Mayor Sylvester Turner himself released a statement that Travis and his promoters had "booked the Toyota Center for a concert in October." It added, "Before (Tuesday's) announcement, Toyota Center representatives convened meetings with public safety officials and the city's special events office. They will continue working together to ensure this concert's safety, not unlike the thousands of concerts held at Toyota Center each year."

