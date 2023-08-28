Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady may be Irina Shayk's dream guy, but she couldn't miss a vacation with her former partner Bradley Cooper. The model appears to have been enjoying a steamy getaway with her baby daddy amid her dating rumors with the ex-NFL star.

On Sunday, August 27, the Russian beauty made use of her social media account to unleash a series of photos from her end-of-summer holiday. In the images, she posed topless on a rocky terrain along a waterfront.

The mother of one bared her toned abs as she wore nothing but a black bikini bottom, a pair of white Nike socks and white-and-black sneakers. Her brunette hair was wet as she covered her chest with her hand and had a black long-sleeve tee wrapped around her waist in some of the snaps.

Irina didn't include Bradley in the post, but she uploaded a picture of the actor on her Instagram Story. In the image, the "A Star Is Born" star and director went shirtless while lying on a kayak in what appears to be the same location of Irina's steamy photo shoot.

Irina went on a vacation with Bradley, with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, amid her dating reports with Tom. The pair were first linked after they were seen chatting at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad's star-studded wedding in May.

Later in July, Tom and Irina were spotted together in Los Angeles. He reportedly picked her up at the Bel Air hotel before taking her for a sleepover at his house. The pair emerged from his property together the following morning and he was seen rubbing her cheek in his car. He dropped Irina back at her hotel before collecting her again a few hours later to return to his house once more.

It was later uncovered that the lovebirds also had a secret NYC date a week earlier. The former athlete and the catwalk beauty had a "private and ensconced" dinner together at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca before she visited him in L.A.

Earlier this month, the two were believed to have spent a weekend "holed up" inside The Twenty Two hotel in the Mayfair area. Following their secret rendezvous in London, PEOPLE that the 37-year-old model is "impressed with Tom." A source told the outlet, "He is her dream guy. She loves dating him."

