Green Day Monetizing Donald Trump's Mug Shot to Help Maui Fire Victims

The pop punk veterans recreate their 1997 'Nimrod' album cover, but replace Frederick Banting and Charles Best's pictures with the former POTUS' mug shot.

Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Green Day have sold t-shirts emblazoned with Donald Trump's mug shot to raise relief funds for Maui fire victims. The pop punk veterans recreated their 1997 "Nimrod" album cover, but replaced the pictures of Frederick Banting and Charles Best, who co-discovered insulin, with the former U.S. president's frowning face covered up with the title in a yellow circle.

Referencing their 1997 classic "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)", Billie Joe Armstrong and co captioned a picture of the design on Instagram, "Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires."

The "American Idiot" rockers are among a host of stars who have helped raise funds for those impacted by the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, including Jason Momoa, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bezos, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.



Meanwhile, Trump has released his own mug shot merchandise that has reportedly raised a whopping $7.1 million for his campaign to become president again in 2024. His campaign team used the shot to start selling items featuring his image and the former reality TV star also posted the picture on his X profile.

The post was Trump's first message on the social media app, formerly Twitter, since January 2021 and the message also featured a link to his official website. His mugshot has already been attached to various bits of merchandise including T-shirts, coffee mugs and bumper stickers.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were given a Friday, August 25 deadline to voluntarily surrender after they were charged with trying to overturn the election result. Earlier this month, the billionaire businessman claimed to be the victim of a political "witch hunt."

Trump, who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021, took to social media to rubbish the allegations and to also question the integrity of the legal process. He blasted on his Truth Social platform at the time, "So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump.' "

