Irina Shayk Treats Fans to New Thirst Traps
While taking a mirror selfie, the 38-year-old Russian model flaunted her sculpted physique in a skimpy black undergarment, protecting her modesty with her hand.

  • Oct 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Irina Shayk set hearts racing on Tuesday, October 1 when she shared a nearly nude selfie on Instagram. The 38-year-old Russian model flaunted her sculpted physique in a black thong underwear mirror selfie, protecting her modesty with her hand.

In another topless shot, she strategically arranged belts as bottoms while posing for Harper's Bazaar France. She rocked a lace mini dress and thigh high boots in Paris and a tan lace mini dress with a faux-fur coat and knee high boots in Italy.

Her Instagram post garnered over 64K likes and numerous compliments, including one follower exclaiming, "Million dollar walk." Recently, she walked the runway for Schiaparelli in Paris after modeling for the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Shayk's empowering style statement extends beyond runways. She shares her workout secrets, which include jiu-jitsu, barre, and infrared sauna sessions. She advocates for body positivity and encourages women to embrace their true selves.

In other fashion news, Irina Shayk and Amelia Gray Hamlin stole the show at Ferrari's Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Milan. Shayk wore a longline tan coat with a matching clutch and gloves, while Hamlin showcased her toned abs in a tiny tan leather bralette.

