 

Vegan Chloe Bailey Says She Cried After Finding Out She and Sister Halle Accidentally Eat Red Meat

When sharing the story during an Instagram Live, the 25-year-old singer/actress reveals that the incident took place while she and her younger sister were at a hotel.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey has been vegan for one decade now, so it was understandable if she freaked out after accidentally eating red meat. The "Have Mercy" songstress revealed during an Instagram Live that she was brought to tears after she and her sister Halle Bailey unintentionally ate a beef burger at a hotel.

"So I called to get a Beyond Burger for sis and I like usual. Specified that it's vegan, no butter on the bun, nothing like that," the 25-year-old recalled. "So we get the burgers, I'm getting out of the shower… and she's eating the burger and she's like, 'Are you sure this is Beyond?' "

"I touched the patty and smelled it and was like, 'Of course it's Beyond, yeah.' So I finish getting dressed, I take a bite and the juice dripping from the burger is not like a Beyond burger. I just knew it was not a fake burger," she added. "The one bite I took and I just knew. Immediately I said, 'This doesn't feel right.' "

Chloe said she quickly talked to the hotel's receptionist to ask if they delivered vegan burgers to her hotel room, but their answer left her horrified. "He said, 'No, they're brand burgers.' I said, 'Brand burgers? I said Beyond burgers.' I don't even know what a brand burger is," she recounted.

"Immediately I'm losing my s**t. I gobbled down a whole can of Sprite. Halle's laughing at me because I'm crying. This is right before the concert yesterday. I'm crying, Halle's just laughing so hard at me because I'm freaking out," the musician further lamented. "I've been vegan for 10 years. I have not consumed any red meat for 10 years."

Chloe's sister Halle once divulged in 2017 that they went vegan because of their mother. "One day, she was like, 'I'm gonna try to be vegetarian for a week. You can join me if you'd like," she recalled when sitting down with Complex. "We started the week with her and just never went back."

