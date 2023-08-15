 

Zachary Levi Urges People to Stop Watching 'Garbage' Content Produced by Hollywood

The 42-year-old 'Chuck' alum himself starred in one of this year's biggest flops as 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' only grossed $57 million at the domestic box office.

AceShowbiz - Zachary Levi was ranting against Hollywood at Fan Expo Chicago. Taking issue with movie studios producing "garbage" content, the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" actor urged attendees to stop watching crap movies so they could create higher-quality films.

"I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage - they don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don't," the 42-year-old said at the Saturday, August 12 event, according to Entertainment Weekly. "How many times do you watch a trailer and go, 'Oh my god, this looks so cool!' Then you go to the movie and it's like, 'This was what I get?' "

"They know that once you've already bought the ticket and you're in the seat, they've got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage," he added. "We have to actively not choose the garbage. It'll help. It'll help a lot."

Zachary himself starred in one of this year's biggest flops as "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" only grossed $57 million at the domestic box office. The film, which also stars Rachel Zegler and Lucy Liu, didn't even make $160 million worldwide.

The "Chuck" alum wasn't having it though as he believes the sequel to 2019's "Shazam!" was good enough. When appearing on "The FilmUp Podcast", he said, "The audience score is still quite good, but the critics score was, I don't know, very oddly and perplexingly low, and people were insanely unkind."

"Listen, I've been a part of things and as much as I wish that they were good, I know that they're okay, I know they missed a lot," the DC star further explained. "I'm not saying Shazam! Fury of the Gods is some perfect Orson Welles masterpiece, but it's a good darn movie."

