Falynn Pina's Ex-Fiance Retracts 'Grooming' Accusation Against Her, Clarifies What He Truly Meant

Jaylan Banks, who shares daughter Emma with the former reality star, also calls out his ex for poking fun at his 'grooming' allegation.

Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Falynn Pina's ex-fiance has clarified his comment when discussing their past relationship. Jaylan Banks, who previously accused the former reality star of "grooming" him, revealed what he was actually trying to say in a lengthy social media post.

"I would like to address a recent statement I made during my interview on the 'Relationships Matter Podcast' where I used the term 'grooming' incorrectly while discussing my past relationship with Falynn Pina," he kicked off his message shared on Instagram. "My choice of words was a mistake and I want to set the record straight."

"In that interview, I intended to describe Falynn Pina's behavior as manipulative, not as grooming," Jaylan, who shares a daughter Emma with Falynn, continued. "I recognize the gravity and sensitivity surrounding the term 'grooming,' and I want to make it clear that is not what I meant. My intention was to highlight the manipulative aspects of our relationship, which had caused distress."

Jaylan went on to address Falynn's reaction to his allegation. "Since the interview, I've noticed that Falynn has attempted to turn the situation into a joke to further her own gain. This behavior raises concerns about her character and her apparent insensitivity towards the seriousness of the matter at hand. It's unfortunate that she has chosen this path rather than addressing the real issues that were discussed during the interview," he explained.

Jaylan was seemingly referring to Falynn's recent photo on Instagram. In the snap, "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" alum could be seen wearing a purple crop top with "The Groomer" printed on it. In the caption, she simply put out the hashtag, "#ComingSoon."

When opening up about his and Falynn's past romance, Jaylan said on the podcast, "I was groomed... She made it seem as if he was doing her wrong, and then come to find out I'm on the other side now so that's narccissist." He added, "She groomed me…would tell me he's doing this to me and I felt sad for her and being a friend. That's what narcissist do, they groom you. Make the other person look bad so when you do something you won't feel bad about it because you feel as if they were treating that person wrong."

