Kyle Richards Claims Jeff Lewis' Mouth 'Gets Him in Trouble' Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke

After the 'Flipping Out' star made a shady remark about her on 'Watch What Happens Live', the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star also confirms that she is 'not talking' to him.

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards has claimed that Jeff Lewis' mouth "gets him in trouble." A few days after the "Flipping Out" star made a joke about her as a "lesbian on ozempic," the star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" gave her candid response to her pal's hurtful pun.

The 54-year-old reality TV star shared her reaction to Jeff's shady remark in an Amazon Live chat. She bluntly said, "The truth is with Jeff - his mouth does get him into trouble. He knows that." She went on to state, "I just wasn't in the mood to respond. I don't feel like being the butt of the joke right now."

During the chat, Kyle received a question from her viewer if she remained in contact with Jeff after his remark. In response, she said, "I'm not NOT talking to Jeff Lewis." On the reason why, she explained, "I just don't feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest. I'm just getting sick of people. I'm just tired of it. I'm at my wits end with all the stories about me out there. I just want everyone to be quiet."

The "Halloween Kills" actress went on to admit, "I try not to even look but it's always in your face. You're scrolling on Instagram looking at something else and it's there no matter what. It's hard enough with people saying things about me and you just expect your friends not to." She continued, "I kind of felt like with yesterday, with friends like that, who needs enemies?"

The tension between Kyle and Jeff started after the SiriusXM host deemed her as a "lesbian on ozempic" when he made an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live". During the Tuesday, August 8 episode, Jeff was asked about Kyle's shocking relationship update by the show's host, Andy Cohen.

"Kyle and I are friends, and … she didn't tell me she's a lesbian on Ozempic," Jeff replied to the question. He was making a reference to Kyle's noticeable weight loss and her romance rumors with country singer Morgan Wade. "I could get even gayer on Ozempic," he added.

One day after the episode aired, Jeff addressed his comment on Kyle. "When I brought up Kyle Richards, she's a friend of mine, I was totally joking," he clarified in a chat with TMZ on August 9. "I was poking fun at the absurdity of all the rumors going around that she's a lesbian and that she's on Ozempic. I simply meant it as a joke." He further revealed that he "text[ed] her this morning at 6:30 A.M." but she had not replied.

