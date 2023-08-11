 

BTS' V Copes With Heartbreak in 'Rainy Days' Music Video Featuring His Beloved Dog Yeontan

Following up 'Love Me Again' and its music video which were released one day before, the new track and its accompanying visual find the 27-year-old thinking about his ex-lover while spending an idle day at home.

AceShowbiz - V's other solo music is here. Gearing up to release his debut solo album "Layover", the BTS (Bangtan Boys) member has unleashed another new song from the set titled "Rainy Days".

Still continuing the theme of the previously released track "Love Me Again", "Rainy Days" finds the K-Pop idol singing about missing his ex-lover on a rainy day. "Rainy days/ I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say/ Wish I knew how to find the way/ Right back to you, on rainy days like," he croons on the chorus.

It also came with a music video, which sees the 27-year-old spending an idle day at home. He looks forlorn while doing ordinary activities, such as lying in bed, making a meal and working in front of computer. Making it more personal, the video features his beloved dog Yeontan.

"Rainy Days" is a captivating R&B track that is based on 1970s soul sound with gospel and jazz elements. It is created by the mix of vintage percussion sounds with contemporary drums that gives off a unique vibe.

Ador's president and executive producer Hee Jin Min, who oversaw the production of the album, explained, "For this song, I wanted to focus on V's inner self instead of his outwardly glamor. I had specific styles of music that I wanted to suggest to V, considering his vocal tone and style. As soon as he heard the tracklist I made for him, we instantly agreed on the direction." She added, " 'Rainy Days' acts as an intro for the album, and V's serene vocals and visuals stand out."

"Rainy Days" is the first track of the "Layover" tracklist. Of the album, Big Hit Music previously hinted that it would largely focus on an "R&B sound" with "elements of pop." The album contains a total of six tracks, including its lead single "Slow Dancing", "Blue", "For Us" and a bonus track piano version of "Slow Dancing".

"Slow Dancing" will arrive on September 8, the same day of the album's release. It is described as a "1970s romantic soul style track [that] exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling."

BTS' V Oozes Old Glamor in Music Video for His Solo Single 'Love Me Again'

BTS Star V Tests Positive for COVID-19

BTS' V Surprises Fans With English Ballad 'Winter Bear' and Its Music Video

Listen: BTS' V Serenades Fans With Romantic Self-Composed Ballad 'Scenery'

