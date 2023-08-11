 

Olivia Rodrigo Gives In to Her Ex's Temptation in 'Bad Idea Right?' Music Video

Music

'Bad Idea Right?', which will be included in Olivia's forthcoming sophomore album 'Guts', is about the Grammy winner crawling back to her ex despite knowing that it's probably a bad idea.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo can't move on from her ex on her new song. The "Drivers License" hitmaker has finally given her fans more taste of her upcoming sophomore album "Guts" by releasing her new single "Bad Idea Right?" alongside its music video.

Unveiled on Thursday, August 10, "Bad Idea Right?" sees Olivia crawling back to her ex despite knowing that it's probably a bad idea. The visuals for the track kicks off with the 20-year-old pop star at a party with her friends when her ex calls her, asking her to come over.

"Yes, I know that he's my ex/ But can't two people reconnect?/ I only see him as a friend/ The biggest lie I ever said," so she sings in the chorus while heading to her ex's house despite rain. "Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex/ But can't two people reconnect?/ I only see him as a friend/ I just tripped and fell into his bed."

Olivia also took to her Instagram account to announce the release of "Bad Idea Right?". "bad idea right? is out everywhere!!!! I had such a fun time making this song with @dan_nigro in nyc last year," the Grammy-winning star wrote alongside some behind-the-scenes photos from the music video filming.

  Editors' Pick

She continued, "we wrote the chorus as a joke but we loved it so much we made it into a full fledged song lol! I had a ball making the music video with my friends @petrafcollins @madisonhu @tatemcrae @irisapatow and I'm so happy it's out in the world. u can listen and watch now!!!!!"

"Bad Idea Right?" follows "Vampire", which was released on July 15. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the singer's third chart-topping single.

Earlier this month, Olivia excitedly unveiled the track-listing for "Guts", which is set for release on September 8. "For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life. I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 - it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that's all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that," she said in a statement.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kyle Richards Claims Jeff Lewis' Mouth 'Gets Him in Trouble' Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke

Sutton Stracke Doubts Erika Jayne's Claim She Loses Weight Due to Menopause
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo 'So Excited' as She Unveils Upcoming Album 'Guts' Tracklist

Olivia Rodrigo 'So Excited' as She Unveils Upcoming Album 'Guts' Tracklist

Olivia Rodrigo Under Fire Over Hawaii Vacation Amid Over-Tourism Concerns

Olivia Rodrigo Under Fire Over Hawaii Vacation Amid Over-Tourism Concerns

Olivia Rodrigo Inspired by 'All the Coolest Girls' for Her Summer Look

Olivia Rodrigo Inspired by 'All the Coolest Girls' for Her Summer Look

Olivia Rodrigo Explains 'Universal' Meaning of 'Fame F**ker' on 'Vampire'

Olivia Rodrigo Explains 'Universal' Meaning of 'Fame F**ker' on 'Vampire'

Latest News
Sutton Stracke Doubts Erika Jayne's Claim She Loses Weight Due to Menopause
  • Aug 11, 2023

Sutton Stracke Doubts Erika Jayne's Claim She Loses Weight Due to Menopause

Olivia Rodrigo Gives In to Her Ex's Temptation in 'Bad Idea Right?' Music Video
  • Aug 11, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Gives In to Her Ex's Temptation in 'Bad Idea Right?' Music Video

Kyle Richards Claims Jeff Lewis' Mouth 'Gets Him in Trouble' Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke
  • Aug 11, 2023

Kyle Richards Claims Jeff Lewis' Mouth 'Gets Him in Trouble' Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke

BTS' V Copes With Heartbreak in 'Rainy Days' Music Video Featuring His Beloved Dog Yeontan
  • Aug 11, 2023

BTS' V Copes With Heartbreak in 'Rainy Days' Music Video Featuring His Beloved Dog Yeontan

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK
  • Aug 11, 2023

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Rami Malek Appears to Confirm Emma Corrin Romance With PDA-Packed Date
  • Aug 11, 2023

Rami Malek Appears to Confirm Emma Corrin Romance With PDA-Packed Date

Most Read
Melle Mel Blasted Over 'The Worst' Diss Track After Hitting Back at Eminem
Music

Melle Mel Blasted Over 'The Worst' Diss Track After Hitting Back at Eminem

Beyonce Breaks Records With 'Renaissance' Tour Massive Concert Earnings

Beyonce Breaks Records With 'Renaissance' Tour Massive Concert Earnings

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

Travis Scott Enjoys Meal With Mystery Blonde After 60 Fans Were Injured at His Rome Concert

Steve Lacy Shows No Regret for Smashing Camera During His Concert

Steve Lacy Shows No Regret for Smashing Camera During His Concert

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

Dua Lipa Sued Again Over Her Hit 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa Sued Again Over Her Hit 'Levitating'

BTS' V Oozes Old Glamor in Music Video for His Solo Single 'Love Me Again'

BTS' V Oozes Old Glamor in Music Video for His Solo Single 'Love Me Again'

Miranda Lambert Denies Taking Hiatus Following Backlash Over Selfie Shaming Incident

Miranda Lambert Denies Taking Hiatus Following Backlash Over Selfie Shaming Incident

Taylor Swift Confirms Her Next Re-Recorded Album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is on the Way

Taylor Swift Confirms Her Next Re-Recorded Album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is on the Way