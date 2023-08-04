 

Kim Kardashian Advocates for Master P's Brother's Prison Release in Louisiana

Kim Kardashian Advocates for Master P's Brother's Prison Release in Louisiana
In her statement, Kim declares, 'Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, who the state dragged to trial just on material witness warrants.'

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian continues her effort to free Master P's brother, Corey Miller, from prison. After voicing her support to Corey a.k.a. C-Murder in 2020, "The Kardashians" star doubled down on her attempt by citing new Lousiana law.

"I wanted to shed some light on a case that I've been working on for years," the reality star began her lengthy statement on Twitter. "Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, who the state dragged to trial just on material witness warrants. Those men have now sworn that their prior testimony was untrue."

"There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot," she continued. "Rather than search for the real perpetrator of the crime, the local sheriff’s office zeroed in on proving a case against Mr. Miller. The lead detective harassed multiple witnesses and mishandled the case to such a degree that the trial court had no choice but to grant Mr. Miller a new trial after he was convicted in 2003."

"In 2009, four months before Mr. Miller's second trial, his attorney attempted to withdraw and complained he had not been paid in years. The new judge refused to allow counsel to withdraw, and Mr. Miller stood trial for a second time with an attorney who made no effort to call favorable witnesses to testify," Kim added. "The State's case was minimal, limited to the now recanted testimony of Darnell and Kenneth Jordan, and rather than call the five defense witnesses who testified at the first trial that Mr. Miller was not the shooter, trial counsel played the audio of their testimony for the jury."

Kim went on to note, "Louisiana recently enacted a new law that provides innocent people with the ability to raise a post-conviction claim of factual innocence. Mr. Miller has raised such a claim and, like all of his prior post-conviction filings, has been denied relief without even so much as an evidentiary hearing. In light of the fact that the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is absolutely no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller."

