 

Josh Allen Not Having It Why People Are Interested in His and Hailee Steinfeld's Relationship

The 27-year-old athlete speaks up about his romance with the actress when asked whether he's seen headlines about him 'making out with his girlfriend' on 'Pardon My Take'.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Josh Allen has commented on his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld for the first time. The Buffalo Bills quarterback, who sparked romance rumors with the "Hawkeye" actress since May, said he wonders why people are interested in his personal life.

The 27-year-old offered his two cents when asked whether he's seen headlines about him "making out with his girlfriend" on "Pardon My Take". In response, he shared, "The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind."

Jost also condemned the fact that some photographers have gone to catch a photo of him and Hailee. He said he once saw a photographer "on a boat" trying to take a picture of the two. Noting that it gives him a "gross feeling," the athlete additionally revealed that it also gives a sense of "insecurity" for him and his partner.

Hailee and Josh have never publicly confirmed whether they were an item. They were first linked to each other following Josh's split from Brittany Williams, whom he dated for 8 years.

"Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it's going really great," a source said at the time. The insider added that the actress and the athlete "laugh a ton when they're together [and] are always smiling."

However, Hailee allegedly was "not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things." The informant went on to spill, "Josh is the first guy in a while she's been really interested in."

Since then, the pair have been spotted packing on PDAs on several occasions. The most recent outing was when they had a trip to Mexico, where they were spotted "sucking face the entire time."

