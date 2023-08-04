 

Bethenny Frankel Reminds the Benefit of Doubt as She Weighs In on Lizzo Lawsuit

In a video she uploaded via social media, the 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum discusses how the public easily believe celebrity allegations without knowing the whole truth.

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel has reminded the public about the benefit of doubt. Shortly after Lizzo released a denial statement about the accusations of sexual harassment against her, Bethenny weighed in on how many people were easy to believe allegations levelled at famous celebrities without knowing the whole truth.

On Thursday, August 3, the former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star responded to the "Truth Hurts" singer's clarification through a video she uploaded on TikTok. In the clip headlined "On Lizzo," she stated, "I just read Lizzo's statement and my first thought was, on this app since the beginning, I remember the [Ellen DeGeneres] takedown, the [Hailey Baldwin] takedown."

The 52-year-old CEO of Skinnygirl went on to name other celebrities who got bashed in the past, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Amber Heard, Ariana Grande, Miranda Lambert, Cardi B and Tiffany Haddish. She added, "It seems like people get really excited and there's a feeding frenzy…"

"...and trolls come in almost like ticks coming to the host wanting to get excited, leeches getting excited when someone is getting taken down without knowing the full story. I don't know the full story. And it's really easy," she continued, "I remember Lady GaGa going through it with an assistant of hers."

"It's really easy to just believe everything that everyone says. And I'm not saying that what people are saying isn't true, but it's really easy for everyone to just jump on and get excited," the former Bravo celebrity then pointed out. "And I do remember when Amber Heard was the hero and Johnny Depp was the villain, and then the court case happened and it flipped upside down."

"Overall, it's just really easy for someone to get a headline about a big celebrity. And I would at least say, should we split the difference? Should we say, you know, Kelly Clarkson show had some stuff going on in the background, and everyone loves Kelly Clarkson, myself included," she added. "Um, should we split the difference? Because it's starting to feel rampant."

"We weren't there on stage when Miranda Lambert maybe was very distracted and maybe, you know, she was having a s**tty day and maybe the people were being super annoying. We don't actually know. I don't know," Bethenny further elaborated.

Lizzo herself was subjected to sexual harassment accusations by three of her ex-dancers. In response, the "Good as Hell" hitmaker clarified in a statement, "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional (sic)."

