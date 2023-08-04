Tom Sandoval Accused of Breaking 'Special Forces' Rules by Sneaking in Raquel Leviss Pics

FOX/Instagram/Pete Dadds TV

According to Nick Viall who also stars in season 2 of the FOX reality TV series, his co-star came across as 'someone who had feelings and cared' about Raquel during the filming.

AceShowbiz - Tom Sandoval allegedly kept Raquel Leviss close to his heart during his stint on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test". The reality TV star has been accused of breaking the show's rules by sneaking in pictures of his then-lover during filming of the reality quasi-military training series.

It's Nick Viall who revealed Tom's alleged defiance on the set of "Special Forces". In the latest episode of his "Viall Files" podcast, "The Bachelor" alum claimed of his co-star, "He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel (Raquel's birth name)."

According to Nick, "Special Forces" competitors were not allowed to bring certain items during the training process in New Zealand. "I would have loved to sneak in a picture of [my fiancee] Natalie [Joy] and I. I guess I could have tried but I just didn't," he shared.

Nick went on detailing how Tom seemed to admire Raquel. "And he showed them to the cast, for what's that worth," he said of the "Vanderpump Rules" star. "He went out of his way to bring in, like, endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around."

"[Tom] came across as a guy who cared about her, and I'm just saying that objectively," Nick added. "Honestly, the conversations with the cast were kinda, like, 'Well, f**k, you might as well go for it.' There seemed to be some real reluctance about [whether] the public would allow them to be together, but he came across - to me - as someone who had feelings and cared about Rachel."

Nick further noted, "He seemed emotionally invested in Rachel in an environment where he wasn't incentivized to portray that narrative."

Tom has not responded to Nick's claims. The second season of "Special Forces", which also stars Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green and JoJo Siwa, will premiere on September 25 on FOX.

Tom was cast on the show after his affair with Raquell that led to his split from Ariana Madix was made public earlier this year. It's unclear if he and Raquell are still together now after she spent months at a mental health facility.

