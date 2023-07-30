 

Sinead O'Connor Believed Donald Trump Was Reincarnation of Satan

Sinead O'Connor Believed Donald Trump Was Reincarnation of Satan
ITV/Cover Images/POOL/CNP
Celebrity

In one of her last interviews before her sudden passing, the late 'Nothing Compares 2 U' singer believed the controversial MAGA ringleader was the 'biblical Devil'.

  • Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor passed away despairing about "biblical Devil" Donald Trump and the state of America. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer and outspoken human rights activist said witnessing the reality TV star voted in as US president as well as racist outrages such as the police killing of George Floyd made her want to see a public uprising against corrupt leaders.

She ranted in Ireland's Hot Press magazine in 2020 in what is thought to be one of her last long interviews about how she was convinced Trump was the real incarnation of Satan, "I actually do believe Donald Trump is the biblical Devil, the f*****.

"I know this may sound extreme - I don't really give a flying f*** what everyone else thinks - but I am convinced the man is actually a Satanist. I'm convinced of it. Klansmen were Satanists, it's a satanic organisation."

"Whatever form it may exist in now, I don't know and I don't want to know, but its origins were satanic. All its rituals, everything about it. These people do exist. They're butchers, bakers, candlestick makers. So why not the President of the United States of America?"

  Editors' Pick

Sinead went on to ask her interview if they had ever read "The Master and Margarita", adding, "It's a f****** fantastic book by a guy called Mikhail Bulgakov, a Russian author."

"The Devil basically appears in Moscow because people start declaring there's no God. He shows up and causes havoc all over Russia. But Trump is the Devil character in 'The Master and Margarita.' "

"They should have dragged (Trump) out of the White House at the point he separated the first child from their parents at the Mexican border. American people; it's a double-edged sword. Their greatest blessing is their greatest curse."

"Their national trait is kindness and now perhaps they're being too kind. They should be non-violently dragging him out of the office. They should be going to him - like they did with Nixon - and saying, 'You're not fit for the f****** office, get out. Pretend you've had a heart-attack, a series of mini-strokes, whatever you want, but get the f*** out!' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

Bebe Rexha Bursts Into Tears as She Addresses Split From Boyfriend on Stage
Related Posts
Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Sinead O'Connor's Documentarian Defends Decision to Release the Movie Days After Her Passing

Sinead O'Connor's Documentarian Defends Decision to Release the Movie Days After Her Passing

Sinead O'Connor's Plans Before Death Detailed by Her Management Team

Sinead O'Connor's Plans Before Death Detailed by Her Management Team

Sinead O'Connor Revealed Her Secret Love for Lou Reed Before Her Death

Sinead O'Connor Revealed Her Secret Love for Lou Reed Before Her Death

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray
Celebrity

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma

Sinead O'Connor Laid Bare Her Childhood Abuse and How She Tried to Cope With the Trauma