'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Complete Their Teams on Final Blind Auditions

Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" aired the last night on Blind Auditions on Monday, October 11. In the new episode, coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend finally completed their teams of 14 artists after the last round of singers took the stage to showcase their skills.

The first contestant to hit the stage was Kim Cruse, who sang "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar feat. H.E.R. The coaches were in love with her voice as she got a four-chair turn in addition to a standing ovation at the end. John told Kim that she should be in the finale. Kim decided to join Team John.

Steven McMorran, who sang "Never Enough" by Loren Allfred from "The Greatest Showman", was the next performer. His performance caught Camila's attention as she was the only judge who turned her chair for the 40-year-old contestant, who had penned songs for Celine Dion, Jimmie Allen and Michael Bolton. Steven automatically went to Team Camila.

Performing next was Rowan Grace, who opted for "traitor" by Olivia Rodrigo. John, Gwen and Camila hit their buttons for the high school junior. John praised Rowan for the way she was able to connect with song and audience. Gwen loved the "dynamic" in her performance. Eventually, Rowan chose Gwen to be her coach.

Singing "Peaches" by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon was Constance Howard. Camila and John were impressed by the fourth grade teacher's crazy wide range. Camila said that she only had one spot left on her team and she would love to have Constance on it. As Constance decided to take the spot, Camila was the first coach to complete her team.

Justin Aaron was up next, singing "Glory" by Common and John Legend. John didn't turn for him, but Gwen thought Justin was amazing. Justin went to Team Gwen as she was the only who turned. Later, Jaeden Luke took the stage to belt out "Make It With You" by Bread. Both John and Blake hit their buttons for Jaeden, who eventually became the last singer to join Team Blake.

Nia Skyfer later performed "Bam Bam" by Camila feat. Ed Sheeran. Nia is a huge fan of Camila and the "Havana" singer would have pressed her button if she could. John finally completed his team with Nia.

It was then time for the Battles. The first face-off was between Tanner Fussell vs. Austin Montgomery from Team Blake. They performed "Folsom Prison Blues" by Johnny Cash. John, Gwen and Camila gave the singers a standing ovation, while Blake was torn to pick only one of them. Viewers have to wait for tomorrow to find out his decision.