 

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Adorably Pose With Stormtroopers During Disney World Date

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Adorably Pose With Stormtroopers During Disney World Date
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Stranger Things' actress and the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi are photographed having fun when visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park during their date.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are enjoying their holiday. The "Stranger Things" actress and her boyfriend hang out with Stormtroopers when they visited the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park.

The adorable couple posed with Stormtroopers in front of the Millennium Falcon during their trip to Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. In photos surfacing online, the 18-year-old actress placed her hand on her handsome beau's shoulder, as Jon Bon Jovi's son held up an epic pink lightsaber in one photo.

In another photo, Millie and Jake sweetly stared at each other and laughed in front of the Stormtroopers. For the theme park outing, the "Enola Holmes" actress wore a cute floral dress, a pair of black sneakers and a gold necklace. She styled her blonde hair in a cute side braid.

Jake, in the meantime, sported a plain white T-shirt and a pair of pink pants that matched the color of his lightsaber. The 20-year-old finished off his look with bright red sneakers with white laces.

  See also...

Millie and Jake went public with their relationship in June last year. At the time, they were caught holding hands while casually strolling the streets around the Big Apple. Since then, the pair enjoy posting snaps of each other to their social media accounts, although they have never publicly made their romance official.

Since then, they have frequently shown off their love on public outings. During summer, they took a romantic vacation to Italy where they enjoyed a relaxing yacht trip and In mid-August, they sparked rumors that they'd taken their relationship to a whole new level after she was seen with a gold band on her ring finger. The couple packed on the PDA during a date night in the Big Apple just a few weeks later.

Jake has been supportive of Millie's acting career. Earlier this month, Jake visited Millie when she was filming "The Electric State" in Atlanta. At the time, he pulled up to say hello with an adorable four-legged friend along for the ride.

You can share this post!

Britney Spears Claims Her Mom Slapped Her 'So Hard' for Partying With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Complete Their Teams on Final Blind Auditions

Related Posts
Millie Bobby Brown Gets Visited by Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi While Filming 'The Electric State'

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Visited by Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi While Filming 'The Electric State'

Millie Bobby Brown Drives Internet Wild as She Poses in White Bra Top in New Sexy Pic

Millie Bobby Brown Drives Internet Wild as She Poses in White Bra Top in New Sexy Pic

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Pack on PDA During NYC Outing Amid Marriage Rumors

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Pack on PDA During NYC Outing Amid Marriage Rumors

Millie Bobby Brown Enrolls at Purdue University

Millie Bobby Brown Enrolls at Purdue University

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Taylour Paige Ties the Knot With Fiance Rivington Starchild Weeks After Engagement

Taylour Paige Ties the Knot With Fiance Rivington Starchild Weeks After Engagement

Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Rafael Nadal Becomes First-Time Dad as Wife Welcomes Baby Boy

Rafael Nadal Becomes First-Time Dad as Wife Welcomes Baby Boy