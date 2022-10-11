'The Bachelorette' Star Clare Crawley Announces Engagement to Ryan Dawkins

Celebrity

The Mascot Sports CEO popped the question to the TV personality/hairstylist in a romantic proposal at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, October 7.

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley has shared exciting news with fans. Making use of her Instagram account, Clare revealed that she's now engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins after the latter proposed to her at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, October 7.

On Monday, Clare posted a picture from the romantic proposal which took place during the unified lantern release. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" the hairstylist wrote in the caption alongside a photo of her now-fiance down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life."

Clare also shared a video of the magical moment. The video saw the couple releasing a lantern together. "HIM," the 41-year-old simply captioned the clip as she added a heart emoji at the end.

In an interview with PEOPLE following the engagement, Clare admitted that she was "over the moon" with Ryan's sweet surprise. "This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago," she explained. "It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning."

The TV star later raved about her fiance, saying, "Really what he's in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me." She went on to gush, "It is something I have never experienced. … It's been such a gift having him in my life."

Clare and Ryan have been together for a year before they decided to take their romance to another level. Their engagement arrived a month after the couple went Instagram-official with Clare posting a video of the pair laughing while listening to music in the car.

Prior to this, Crawley got engaged to Dale Moss whom she met on "The Bachelorette". She was so certain that Dale was the one she ever wanted as they decided to ultimately leave the hit ABC dating show halfway through filming.

Their relationship didn't last long as they broke up shortly after. The two, however, gave their romance another try as they reconciled eight months later only to call it quits "for good" in September 2021.