 
 

Travis Scott to Make First U.S. Festival Appearance at Day N Vegas Since Astroworld Tragedy

The 'Goosebumps' rapper is set to headline the music festival after he was forced to cancel his gig last November due to the Astroworld incident, which left 10 dead.

  • Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) will make his first U.S. festival appearance since the Astroworld tragedy. The "SICKO MODE" hitmaker, who pulled out of last year's Day N Vegas due to the incident that cost the lives of 10 people, is scheduled to headline the event on September 4.

The 31-year-old emcee, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, will be joined by the likes of Baby Keem, Jhene Aiko, Pusha T, Blxst, Freddie Gibbs and Chloe Bailey among others at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Meanwhile, the September 2 and 3 shows will be headlined by SZA and J. Cole respectively. Other big names include Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti as well as H.E.R.

In November 2021, Travis was forced to cancel his gig at Day N Vegas after eight people died at his Astroworld festival. Following his withdrawal, Post Malone stepped in as a replacement, joining Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator.

In April, it was announced that the "Goosebumps" spitter will perform in front of more than 100,000 people at the Primavera Sound festival in South America later this year. He will kick off his set on November 6 alongside Lorde in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

On November 12, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend is set to hit the stage with Charli XCX, Father John Misty and Mitski in Buenos Aires, Argentina. On the next day, he will greet fans in Santiago, Chile. His set will be followed by Icelandic singer/songwriter Bjork's.

Travis made his first public performance since the Astroworld disaster in May. When performing at E11even's Miami Grand Prix celebration, he told the crowd, "Everybody owes me a shot... We need every stripper to report to the f**king stage right now. We need every bottle reported to this motherf**kin floor." He went on to perform "Antidote", "Highest in the Room", "Pick Up the Phone", "Goosebumps" and "SICKOMODE" at the event.

