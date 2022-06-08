DDG Released on Bond After Being Arrrested on Felony Gun Charge

Facebook Celebrity

The 'Moonwalking in Calabasas' spitter, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., was reportedly taken into custody after he was pulled over by the Los Angeles Police Departement.

AceShowbiz - DDG has gotten his freedom back. After being arrested for a felony in Los Angeles, the "Moonwalking in Calabasas" rapper was released from jail as he posted a $35,000 bond.

The 24-year-old emcee and singer was taken into custody around 9:30 P.M. on Monday, June 6 after he was pulled over by the Los Angeles Police Department. When officers searched his Lamborghini, they found a gun, leading to his arrest.

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., was later booked in Valley Jail on $35,000 bond, but he was let go from prison on Tuesday. The "Hood Melody" spitter is set to make a court appearance on June 28 at 8:30 A.M.

Trouble with the law aside, DDG recently sparked debate after claiming rappers nowadays are "10x better" than the older generation. On April 27, he wrote on his Twitter page, "Today's rappers are 10x better than the rappers back in the [day].. Respectfully."

In a separate post, the boyfriend of Halle Bailey stressed that he's still respecting the older generation. "I respect the older generation of hiphop, but this generation creativity on another level fr. Hip Hop ain't never been the number 1 genre until NOW," he tweeted.

Many have since slammed DDG over his statements. "Yk i fw you the long way…but absolutely not. you can't compare [Notorious B.I.G.] and [Tupac Shakur] to anyone TODAY," one person replied to his tweet. In response, the hip-hop artist wrote, "On some real s**t.. when the last time u listened to either in the car.. BE TRUTHFUL."

Another critic went on to put the YouTuber on blast by writing, "When the last time n***as in your gen bought a car? Y'all n***as just Uber everywhere." In response, the Michigan native then replied, "I can't speak for everybody else, but i'm pushin 3."