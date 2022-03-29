Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Celebrity

While the three hip-hop stars voice their support for the 'King Richards' leading man, Li Duval and Kathy Griffin rip him for publicly assaulting the comedian.

AceShowbiz - A number of celebrities have shown their support for Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Among those who defended the "King Richards" actor were hip-hop artists Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) and Offset.

Nicki offered her two cents via Twitter on Monday, March 28. Despite having love for Chris, she understood why Will would get physical with the comedian after the latter made fun of Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. "The husband gets a front row seat to his wife's pain… he's the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these 'husbands' won't ever run into them in real life," the femcee opined.

"You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man's soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a 'little joke' at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant," the Trinidadian native continued. "while y'all seeing the joke he's seeing her pain."

Nicki went on to note, "Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that's easy to deal with for anyone? You don't think she's cried about that many times?" She further shared, "2022 y'all gon have to see these men about those jokes you made about their wives."

Boosie also weighed in on the drama by tweeting, "That's why I don't f**k r f**k with peoples WIVES lol !! Will tired bro. I been feeling bad for him myself these last years." He added, " 'That joke ' shouldn't have been said at the Oscars .Feel like he coulda let them slide! make me think they had a lil beef before r somethin #myopinion."

Offset, in the meantime, penned on his own account, "I feel you will smack the S**T out one you n***as bout my wife on national tv." The husband of Cardi B later added in a follow-up post, "Will smith the greatest to do it."

Not everyone was siding with Will, though. Celebrities like Lil Duval and Kathy Griffin dissed the "Aladdin" actor with the latter writing, "It's a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian."

The incident happened after Chris made jokes about Jada and her "G.I. Jane" as he presented the Best Documentary award. Shortly after, Will was then seen standing up from his seat and walking to the stage. "The Pursuit of Happyness" actor then slapped the comic in the face before returning to his seat.