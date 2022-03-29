 
 

Rico Nasty's BF Denies Assault Allegations, Insists She's the One Who 'Attacked' Him

Rico Nasty's BF Denies Assault Allegations, Insists She's the One Who 'Attacked' Him
Instagram
Celebrity

Malik Foxx insists that he 'didn't put my hands on' the female rapper because what he did was only asking her 'to leave and [she] wouldn't so [he] got [her] out of [his] room and locked the door.

  • Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rico Nasty's boyfriend has vehemently denied her assault allegations. After the "OHFR?" raptress alleged that he put a hand on her during an altercation, Malik Foxx countered her claims as he insisted that she's the one who "attacked" him.

Malik shared his side of the story on Monday, March 28. He claimed that he asked the femcee "repeatedly to leave [him] alone after she's chased [him] around the room throws s**t at [him]. He also revealed that she has threatened to harm him and his belongings.

He further shared on Instagram Story, "After her not listening, [if] picking her up and putting her outside the room and locking the door counts as putting your hands on her then okay, that's what happened."

"@riconasty You've painted a picture that I hit you last night and that's a lie," Malik added. "I didn't put my hands on you. You attacked me. And I asked you to leave and you wouldn't so I got you out of my room and locked the door."

  See also...

"You're legit crazy! You posted that bulls**t a** lie and deleted it seconds later because you're cap," he went on fuming. "You're a liar and you fasho ain't s**t for this one. Stop tryna trash my name bro. That s**t ain't cool."

Malik's posts came after Rico penned on her own Story, "So lemme get this straight. U go through my phone for yearsssss. I finally ask for yours and can't see it." She continued to rip her boyfriend by writing, "@dodontsay_ u dead to me. u a liar."

"6 years of f**king torture," the female rapper raged. "Can't do s**t. And now I wanna see what u been up to and I can't? Ur crazy as s**t. All the s**t you've done to me??????????"

"I can't believe u just put your hands on me. And I didn't even touch you @dodontsay_. Guess I'm one of 'them' now," she alleged. "Lmao, he probably about to log into my s**t and delete this. I swear I hate my life."

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj, Boosie Badazz and Offset Defend Will Smith After He Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

Anthony Anderson's Wife Files for Divorce Once Again Five Years After Reconciliation
Related Posts
Rico Nasty Finds It 'Disrespectful' When Fans Ask Her to Twerk During Performance

Rico Nasty Finds It 'Disrespectful' When Fans Ask Her to Twerk During Performance

Rico Nasty Gushes Over Her Celebrity Crush Pete Davidson: 'He Got Nice Eyes'

Rico Nasty Gushes Over Her Celebrity Crush Pete Davidson: 'He Got Nice Eyes'

Rico Nasty Tweets Alarming Messages After Being Harassed by Playboi Carti's Fans

Rico Nasty Tweets Alarming Messages After Being Harassed by Playboi Carti's Fans

Rico Nasty Thanks JT for Supporting Her Following Bottling Incident at Playboi Carti's Show

Rico Nasty Thanks JT for Supporting Her Following Bottling Incident at Playboi Carti's Show

Most Read
The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges
Celebrity

The Academy Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap as Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

Tyrese Gibson Reveals Slap Will Smith Gives to Chris Rock at Oscars Has Been 'Scheduled' for Years

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke, Sparks Twitter Debate

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Foo Fighters 'Devastated' by Its Drummer Taylor Hawkins' 'Tragic and Untimely' Death

Foo Fighters 'Devastated' by Its Drummer Taylor Hawkins' 'Tragic and Untimely' Death

Hayden Panettiere 'Okay' After She and Ex Brian Hickerson Get Into Nasty Bar Fight Over 'Poor Tip'

Hayden Panettiere 'Okay' After She and Ex Brian Hickerson Get Into Nasty Bar Fight Over 'Poor Tip'

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Korn Faces Death Threat as Tour Bus Is Hit by Gunfire Hours Ahead of Illinois Show

Korn Faces Death Threat as Tour Bus Is Hit by Gunfire Hours Ahead of Illinois Show

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Tyler Perry Dubbed 'Weird' After He Admits to Using Madea's Voice During Sex

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer Rips Leonardo DiCaprio for Dating Younger Women