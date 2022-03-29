Rico Nasty's BF Denies Assault Allegations, Insists She's the One Who 'Attacked' Him

Instagram Celebrity

Malik Foxx insists that he 'didn't put my hands on' the female rapper because what he did was only asking her 'to leave and [she] wouldn't so [he] got [her] out of [his] room and locked the door.

AceShowbiz - Rico Nasty's boyfriend has vehemently denied her assault allegations. After the "OHFR?" raptress alleged that he put a hand on her during an altercation, Malik Foxx countered her claims as he insisted that she's the one who "attacked" him.

Malik shared his side of the story on Monday, March 28. He claimed that he asked the femcee "repeatedly to leave [him] alone after she's chased [him] around the room throws s**t at [him]. He also revealed that she has threatened to harm him and his belongings.

He further shared on Instagram Story, "After her not listening, [if] picking her up and putting her outside the room and locking the door counts as putting your hands on her then okay, that's what happened."

"@riconasty You've painted a picture that I hit you last night and that's a lie," Malik added. "I didn't put my hands on you. You attacked me. And I asked you to leave and you wouldn't so I got you out of my room and locked the door."

"You're legit crazy! You posted that bulls**t a** lie and deleted it seconds later because you're cap," he went on fuming. "You're a liar and you fasho ain't s**t for this one. Stop tryna trash my name bro. That s**t ain't cool."

Malik's posts came after Rico penned on her own Story, "So lemme get this straight. U go through my phone for yearsssss. I finally ask for yours and can't see it." She continued to rip her boyfriend by writing, "@dodontsay_ u dead to me. u a liar."

"6 years of f**king torture," the female rapper raged. "Can't do s**t. And now I wanna see what u been up to and I can't? Ur crazy as s**t. All the s**t you've done to me??????????"

"I can't believe u just put your hands on me. And I didn't even touch you @dodontsay_. Guess I'm one of 'them' now," she alleged. "Lmao, he probably about to log into my s**t and delete this. I swear I hate my life."