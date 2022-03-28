Kim Kardashian Apologizes If Her Working Hard Advice Was Received as Blanket Statement Towards Women

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, who drew backlash earlier this month, insists that her controversial advice about success was taken 'out of context.'

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has finally addressed her controversial comments about working hard. Noting that her advice about working hard was taken "out of context," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum apologized if it was received as a blanket statement towards women.

The 41-year-old offered her clarification during her recent appearance on "Good Morning America". She first told co-anchor Robin Roberts, "Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context."

"And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you're famous for being famous," the SKIMS founder added. "And I... my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

"And the advice that I would give is just that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success," the daughter of Kris Jenner went on elaborating. "And you have to really work hard to get there even if it might seem like it's easy, and that you can build a really successful business off social media and you can, if you put in a lot of hard work."

Kim made it clear that "it wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect their work or think that they don't work hard." She then emphasized, "I know that they do. It was taken out of context but I'm really sorry if it was received that way."

Kim landed in hot water earlier this month after her interview with Variety was published. During the conversation, she said, "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

"You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments," the ex-wife of Kanye West continued explaining. "Show up and do the work."

The comment has since angered people on the Internet. While Jameela Jamil ripped Kim blatantly, Tamar Braxton threw a low-key dig at her by writing on Twitter, "Let me get my fckn a** up and work chile. Oscars hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall also poked fun at "The Kardashians" star during the Sunday night, March 27 ceremony.