'The Masked Singer' Recap: Eric Stonestreet and Robin Thicke Guesses Ram's Identity Correctly

In the new episode of the hit FOX series, The Ram, Cyclops, Thingamabob and Firefly return to the stage with the bottom two masked singers being sent to a dramatic duel.

Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" returned with a new episode on Wednesday, March 16. The new outing saw The Ram, Cyclops, Thingamabob and Firefly returning to the stage with the bottom two masked singers being sent to a dramatic duel.

Team Good's Firefly performed first, singing a sensational rendition of Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)". Nicole Scherzinger believed that Firefly could be a dancer as she also danced during the performance. As Firefly has Pharrell Williams in her clue, the panelists guessed Aisha Tyler, Keyshia Cole and Lauryn Hill.

Cyclops of Team Bad then hit the stage to perform Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds". His mega-clue was a meteorite that crashed on Earth in 1988, adding that the meteorite was from a galaxy far, far away.” Among the guesses were Chris Pratt, John Lithgow and Rob Thomas.



Up next was Team Bad's Ram, who opted to sing "Learn to Fly" by Foo Fighters. As Ram's mega-clue is an Emmy envelope, the judges guessed that Ram could be Jason Sudeikis, Ty Burrell or Jason Biggs.



The final performance was Thingamabob's "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran". The emotional performance was enough to move Ken Jeong to tears as he called it "his favorite performance of the season."

For his mega-clue, Thingamabob had four shields. "I left my trident backstage, but I still wanted to rock these shields to show America I'm ready for battle," Thingamabob said. Jason Momoa, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson] and Omar Miller were among the guesses.

It was later revealed that Ram and Firefly were the bottom two. Ram sang John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads", while Firefly amazed everyone with a performance of "God Is a Woman" by Ariana Grande. Firefly won, meaning that Ram had to be unmasked.

For the final guesses, Nicole named Kelly Slater. Jenny McCarthy still believed Ram was Jason Biggs, with Ken naming Jason Sudeikis. As for guest panelist Eric Stonestreet, he went with Joe Buck and Robin Thicke agreed with him. Eric and Robin were right because Ram was revealed to be sports commentator Joe Buck!