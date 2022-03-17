'House of Gucci' Actor Jack Huston Marries Longtime GF Shannan Click

Instagram Celebrity

The 39-year-old star and the Victoria's Secret model, who have been together for 11 years and share two kids together, exchange wedding vows in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Jack Huston and Shannan Click. The "House of Gucci" actor and his longtime partner finally tied the knot in Las Vegas after being together for more than a decade.

Giving fans a look at the nuptials was Shannan. Taking to Instagram, she unleashed some wedding photos that saw her rocking a short, body-hugging white dress and a veil. Her now-husband, meanwhile, donned a black suit.

In one of the pictures, the newly-wed couple was embracing each other as they were serenaded by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Excited by the union, the Victoria's Secret model raved in the caption, "So this happened," adding some red heart emojis.

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from Shanna's model friends. One in particular was Julia Stegner, who exclaimed, "Yay!!! Huge congratulations to you two. You look gorgeous." Heather Marks, meanwhile, gushed, "Best night, love you guys so much!!"

Jack and Shannan have become an item since 11 years ago. In 2013, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Sage Lavinia Huston. Three years later, they welcomed son Cypress Night Huston.

Speaking about the baby boy's moniker, Jack told Entertainment Tonight, "It is not a name that you hear every day." He added, "It is an interesting one, we liked it. And 'Night'-- like his dad, he's a night owl. I'm trying to keep him in it, and he is already!"

Last February, Shannan and Jack celebrated their 10th anniversary by sharing touching tributes to one another. "My dreamer, my light, my yin to my yang I love you Jack huston in so many ways. Celebrating our 10 years on this day. Happy anniversary my love.. @thejackhuston," the 40-year-old beauty captioned her post.

The former "Boardwalk Empire" star, on the other hand, turned to his own page to share pictures of him and his now-wife throughout the years. In the accompanying message, he simply wrote, "10yrs today. I love you @leiclick. Always will."