 
 

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe Serve Looks on 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red Carpet

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe Serve Looks on 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red Carpet
Instagram
Celebrity

While Doja, Olivia and Tinashe opt for chic style, the likes of Ciara, Normani and Saweetie go daring with their revealing dresses at the event held at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

  • Mar 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards brought out some of the biggest female music stars nowadays. The event, which was held at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on Wednesday night, March 2, was attended by the likes of Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Tinashe who looked chic on the red carpet.

Doja, who won the Powerhouse award, showed up in a strapless black dress from Carolina Herrera that had a plunging deep-v neckline bodice and featured a peplum of fabric layered over a black tulle skirt placed in the middle of the garment. She teamed up the dress with black pumps and accessorized with a chunky diamond necklace and diamond chandelier earrings, while her hair was pulled into a sleek straight-back appearance.

Being one of the honorees that night, Olivia stood out in a white crystal-embellished dress from Area. She completed the look with a large black crystal-embellished belt and chunky platform shoes that showed her signature playful style.

Tinashe, meanwhile, brought the colors in a strapless bubble dress from Christopher John Rogers. Also opting for fresh looks in similar colorful style was Heidi Klum, who stunned in a striped bustier-style top and fitted skirt from Moschino's pre-fall 2022 collection.

Phoebe Bridgers looked stylish in a cream Gucci suit with a ruffled shirt underneath with a small beige bowtie. She teamed the outfit with black patent leather boots that featured a round toe and a chunky sole. That night, she received the Trailblazer Award.

  See also...

Ciara, who hosted the event, was in charge of the daring style in a flowing animal print dress from Roberto Cavalli that featured a flowing cape and thigh-high slits. She was joined by her husband Russell Wilson when posing for photographers.

Saweetie also showed some skin in a Valentino Couture number with a midi fringe skirt and a very plunging neckline, giving a look at her ample cleavage. Normani Kordei, on the other hand, showed off her toned leg in a brown dress with metallic top and cut-outs around the waist.

H.E.R. mixed comfort and glamor in a black tight top and pants with a loose printed robe. She added white-rimmed glasses to her chic look. She posed with Christina Aguilera, who looked stylish in an all-black black pantsuit.

Also bringing sexy styles to the red carpet were Sevyn Streeter, who left little to the imagination in her black dress with a slit up to the waist, and Tate McRae, who looked stunning in a sheer Prada number with red strapless top and mini skirt.

You can share this post!

Harvey Weinstein Apologizes After Being Caught With Milk Duds in L.A. Jail: It Won't Happen Again

Joy Behar Jokingly Threatens to Sue 'The View' After Falling On-Air
Related Posts
Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide

Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide

Doja Cat Rips YouTuber Lorry Hill for Accusing of Getting Plastic Surgery

Doja Cat Rips YouTuber Lorry Hill for Accusing of Getting Plastic Surgery

Doja Cat Flustered as Her Mystery Boyfriend Is Exposed on Instagram Live

Doja Cat Flustered as Her Mystery Boyfriend Is Exposed on Instagram Live

Most Read
'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son
Celebrity

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis Speaks on Raymond Santana Split After He Files for Divorce

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home and Goes on Instagram Live

Joey King Flaunts New Ring as She Announces Secret Engagement to Steven Piet: 'Luckiest Lady Alive'

Joey King Flaunts New Ring as She Announces Secret Engagement to Steven Piet: 'Luckiest Lady Alive'

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer, 22, Found Dead Inside Dorm Room

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Playboi Carti Stuns Fans After Debuting New Look with Makeup

Kanye West Fires Lawyer Prior to Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing

Kanye West Fires Lawyer Prior to Kim Kardashian Divorce Hearing

Britney Spears Urged to Join OnlyFans After Posting Nude on Fiance Sam Ashgari's 28th Birthday

Britney Spears Urged to Join OnlyFans After Posting Nude on Fiance Sam Ashgari's 28th Birthday