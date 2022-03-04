Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Tinashe Serve Looks on 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red Carpet

Instagram Celebrity

While Doja, Olivia and Tinashe opt for chic style, the likes of Ciara, Normani and Saweetie go daring with their revealing dresses at the event held at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

AceShowbiz - The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards brought out some of the biggest female music stars nowadays. The event, which was held at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on Wednesday night, March 2, was attended by the likes of Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Tinashe who looked chic on the red carpet.

Doja, who won the Powerhouse award, showed up in a strapless black dress from Carolina Herrera that had a plunging deep-v neckline bodice and featured a peplum of fabric layered over a black tulle skirt placed in the middle of the garment. She teamed up the dress with black pumps and accessorized with a chunky diamond necklace and diamond chandelier earrings, while her hair was pulled into a sleek straight-back appearance.

Being one of the honorees that night, Olivia stood out in a white crystal-embellished dress from Area. She completed the look with a large black crystal-embellished belt and chunky platform shoes that showed her signature playful style.

Tinashe, meanwhile, brought the colors in a strapless bubble dress from Christopher John Rogers. Also opting for fresh looks in similar colorful style was Heidi Klum, who stunned in a striped bustier-style top and fitted skirt from Moschino's pre-fall 2022 collection.

Phoebe Bridgers looked stylish in a cream Gucci suit with a ruffled shirt underneath with a small beige bowtie. She teamed the outfit with black patent leather boots that featured a round toe and a chunky sole. That night, she received the Trailblazer Award.

Ciara, who hosted the event, was in charge of the daring style in a flowing animal print dress from Roberto Cavalli that featured a flowing cape and thigh-high slits. She was joined by her husband Russell Wilson when posing for photographers.

Saweetie also showed some skin in a Valentino Couture number with a midi fringe skirt and a very plunging neckline, giving a look at her ample cleavage. Normani Kordei, on the other hand, showed off her toned leg in a brown dress with metallic top and cut-outs around the waist.

H.E.R. mixed comfort and glamor in a black tight top and pants with a loose printed robe. She added white-rimmed glasses to her chic look. She posed with Christina Aguilera, who looked stylish in an all-black black pantsuit.

Also bringing sexy styles to the red carpet were Sevyn Streeter, who left little to the imagination in her black dress with a slit up to the waist, and Tate McRae, who looked stunning in a sheer Prada number with red strapless top and mini skirt.