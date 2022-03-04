Harvey Weinstein Apologizes After Being Caught With Milk Duds in L.A. Jail: It Won't Happen Again

WENN/Instar Celebrity

In his statement, the disgraced producer says that it's 'an innocent misunderstanding' and insists that he's been 'a model inmate, following the rules and regulations.'

AceShowbiz - Harvey Weinstein has issued an apology after being caught with contraband Milk Duds in Los Angeles jail. Showing his remorse, the disgraced movie mogul promised that "it will not happen again."

In a statement to Variety on Thursday, March 3, the 69-year-old former film producer said via his representative Juda Engelmayer, "This was an innocent misunderstanding." He went on to promise, "It will not happen again," before noting, "I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry."

Harvey's lead attorneys, Mark Werksman and Alan Jackson, also issued an apology. "We have been informed about this and are very sorry it happened," they stated. "It had not happened before, and never happened since. Harvey has been a model inmate and intends to continue as such." It's also said that the judge and the jail took no action against Harvey.

Harvey is being held at the Correctional Treatment Center, the medical unit within the Twin Towers jail in downtown Los Angeles, while he awaits trial on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault. In 2020, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York. That conviction is being appealed and a ruling on the appeal is expected within the next couple of months.

Last November, Harvey was caught with contraband Milk Duds, prompting a reprimand from L.A. County jail guards, according to the jail records. The Milk Duds were found during a search on November 10, after the "Django Unchained" producer had a face-to-face meeting with Shawn Burkley, one of his attorneys. The Milk Duds were confiscated and the guards warned that they would have to search his attorneys' legal binders and laptop bags on future visits.

Harvey then claimed to the guards that he had brought the Milk Duds with him when he was extradited from New York in July. But the jail officials said the "Untouchable" producer had been searched upon his arrival at the L.A. County jail's medical facility and nothing was found, leading them to conclude that the Milk Duds were passed to him during the attorney's visit.