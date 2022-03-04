Joy Behar Jokingly Threatens to Sue 'The View' After Falling On-Air

ABC TV

In a new episode of the talk show, the co-host falls while approaching the tabel as she misses the step to her tall, moving chair that she likens to 'The Exorcist'.

AceShowbiz - Joy Behar had a dramatic fall in a new episode of "The View". In the March 3 episode of the talk show, the longtime co-host shocked everyone when she took a tumble while approaching the iconic table.

Thankfully, her fellow co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, were quick to help her as they circled her. "OK, full stop," Whoopi told Joy. "Just stand."

According to Joy, she missed the step to her tall, moving chair that she likened to "The Exorcist". While Joy laughed off the on-air mishap, Sunny claimed that "these chairs are dangerous." Whoopi added, "For the record, we hate these chairs."

Despite the shocking incident, Joy didn't seem to be too fazed as she joked, "25 years, that has never happened! Who do I sue?" She went on to assure viewers that she wasn't seriously hurt, adding, "I'm a klutz!"

That, however, didn't stop her co-hosts from feeling concerned. The co-hosts checked in to see if she's okay once again. Guest co-host [ Navarro] also sent a text to Joy, asking, "Mamacita, are you okay?" Meanwhile, viewers took to social media to express concern following the fall. "My heart stopped," one fan wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the fall.

Later in the episode, Joy revealed that her fall reminded her of Bob Saget, who passed away in January from head trauma. "When Bob Saget fell, he died," she reflected. "If you hit your head and you feel dizzy or you have blurry vision or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor because that will kill you."

The actor's cause of death was revealed in February. "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," the family said in a statement. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."