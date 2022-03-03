Olivia Rodrigo 'Grateful' for 'Surreal' Billboard Woman of the Year Honor: 'A Dream Come True'

Instagram Music

During her acceptance speech at the event in Inglewood's YouTube Theater, the 'Drivers License' hitmaker admits that 'it's not always easy being a young woman in the music industry.'

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has scored a new achievement. On Wednesday night, March 2, the "Drivers License" hitmaker was presented with the 2022 Billboard Woman of the Year honor at the event that took place at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

After opening the show with a flawless performance of "Deja Vu", the 19-year-old chart-topping singer closed it with her acceptance speech for the Woman of the Year honor following an introduction from Sheryl Crow. "This is so cool," she began, "I want to congratulate all of the other amazing nominees tonight. Your artistry and work is so amazing and I'm in complete awe of all of you and so, so inspired."

"Thank you Billboard, it's such a huge honor to be named the Woman of the Year," Olivia continued. She went on to say that "so many surreal moments have happened over the course of this incredible past year and this is most definitely one of them."

Olivia added, "Not a day goes by where I don't think about how lucky I am to get to call this my job. I've been writing songs since I was so young, and it's absolutely my favorite thing to do and such an emotional outlet for me." The "Good 4 U" songstress also said that songwriting has "always been everything to [her]" as it has the "ability to perfectly capture how [she feels] better than anything [she] could have said in a conversation." She then noted, "So for people to connect with my music is beyond a dream come true and thank you so much."

"It's not always easy being a young woman in the music industry but I found so much strength from the female songwriters and artists who have come before me and paved the way and opened doors for so many young women like me," Olivia explained. She pointed out, "And that's what's so amazing about this event: every woman here today is working to break down those barriers and change the narrative and support each other."

Olivia further gushed, "I'm so inspired by all the incredible women in this room," before showing some support to other young female songwriters, "I want to say to all the young girls out there who are writing songs every day in their journals on their bedroom floors, I'm constantly moved by your vulnerability and your creativity and bravery." She added, "I promise everyone here today is working to make this world and this industry a better place for you."

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight after being presented with the honor, Olivia gushed, "Oh my gosh, it's incredible." The pop star elaborated, "I mean, writing songs is just my favorite thing in the whole world, and so to be recognized in this way, is absolutely surreal, and I'm just so grateful to everyone who has supported me this year," before adding, "[I'm] excited for what's to come."

Olivia has had a meteoric rise to the top since the release of her debut single, "Drivers License", and has already been a big award winner, taking home MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards and a People's Choice Award, in addition to her recent Billboard honor. Her latest achievement came a little over two months after she earned seven Grammy nominations in her first eligible Grammy Awards since the release of her debut album, "Sour".