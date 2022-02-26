Maksim Chmerkovskiy Assures Fans He's 'Safe' in Ukraine Despite 'Dire Situation'

Instagram Celebrity

In an Instagram video, the former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro-dancer declares that he is not trying to leave the country although Russian military personnel has launched their attack.

AceShowbiz - Maksim Chmerkovskiy has shared new updates on the "dire situation" in Kyiv as Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Despite the conflict, the former "Dancing with the Stars" pro assured his followers that he is "safe."

In an Instagram video shared on Friday, February 25, the dancer said, "I'm out here, again, I'm safe. We haven't been told to move, and I'm just following instructions. That's all I can say." He added, "But the reality is that I'm also talking to my friends that are here, the Ukrainians, and the situation is pretty dire."

"People are being mobilized, the whole country is being called to go to war," the TV personality went on explaining. "Men, women, boys, people that I was judging some days ago, are going forward and getting guns and getting employed to defend the country."

"This is gonna be tough. If it's not resolved in a peaceful manner in some way or form in the next day or so, I think it's gonna take a turn for very much more aggressive actions and a lot more casualties," Maksim continued. He also said that "kids are getting sick" while citizens like him go to a shelter to stay safe from the possible attack.

In a second clip, Maksim made it clear that he "is not currently trying to leave" and "gonna do my best to be as safe as possible." He added, "I'm not moving towards the border currently. I heard it's not safe and unfortunately some of my friends are on the road to Polish border. But they're also reporting its quite dangerous and there's a lot of senseless activity going on outside of war stuff. But I made a decision not to try and go right now. I'm just going to be here."

One day earlier, the husband of Peta Murgatroyd shared tearful videos from Kyiv after Russian troops crossed Ukraine's border from multiple directions. Footage surfacing online featured explosions in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital.

On Friday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 137 civilians have been killed so far by Russian military personnel. Meanwhile, hundreds more have been wounded. "They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven," he declared during his speech.