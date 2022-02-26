Eurovision Song Contest Bans Russia From 2022 Competition After Ukraine Invasion

https://eurovision.tv/ Music

In a similar move, Formula 1 announces that this year's Russian Grand Prix was officially canceled after the country attacked Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.

AceShowbiz - All Russian acts won't be able to participate in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. On Friday, February 25, the executive board of the European Broadcasting Union announced that the country has been banned from this year's event following the invasion of Ukraine.

"The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute," the EBU said in a statement.

It continued, "We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage."

On the same day, Formula 1 announced that this year's Russian Grand Prix was officially canceled. "The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together," the organization began its statement.

"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," it added.

Also scrapping a scheduled event in Russia was AJR. The trio were supposed to perform in Moscow on October 22 for their "OK Orchestra Tour". However, they decided to cancel it amid conflicts between the two countries.

"We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia," they said on Instagram Story. "Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country's unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info."

Russia began an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday as Russian troops crossed Ukraine's border from multiple directions. On Friday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 137 civilians have been killed so far by Russian military personnel. Meanwhile, hundreds more have been wounded.