'DWTS' Alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy Unleashes Tearful Videos From Ukraine Following Russian Invasion
The former pro-dancer of 'Dancing with the Stars', who moved to the United States back in 1994, breaks down in tears as he shares a chilling video from the capital city of Kyiv.

  • Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Maksim Chmerkovskiy has shared updates on the situation in Ukraine following a Russian invasion into the country. Turning to Instagram, the former professional dancer of "Dancing with the Stars" shared horrifying videos taken from the capital city of Kyiv.

"There's ALWAYS another way! WAR is NEVER an answer #standwithukraine," Maksim penned alongside the first video shared on Thursday, February 24. "P.S. I will never be the same. This is stressful and I'm getting old feelings back, like I've done this before. This does feel like the way it was when and why we left in the 90s."

Noting that his "old PTSD I've finally fixed is coming back," Maksim explained, "I literally only just forgot about those 'always on the edge' feelings and actually started worrying about things like bbq grills." He added, "I'm crying as I'm typing this because all man deserves to worry about 'bbq grills' and not f**king war. Hug your loved ones."

In the second clip, there were some families who brought their luggage, apparently trying to leave the country. Maksim went on to unleash another video that saw a number of sirens blaring on the streets. "That's the military," he disclosed.

  See also...

While holding back his tears, the husband of Peta Murgatroyd told his fans, "Honestly, I'm getting really emotional." He continued, "It's a little difficult. You know me, you know me I stay strong, and I don't show it, but I want to go back home... And what I'm realizing is that my friends, whose kids are here and whose moms, dads are here-and elderly people are here, and they can't just escape."

"I know there's a lot of people currently in Russia that are watching this, that are watching the news and hearing the propaganda and hearing this complete nonsense that's been talked about," the TV personality further elaborated. "I am not at this point someone who is pleading, you know, for someone else's safety from a far distance, from a safe distance. I'm somebody who's about to go into a bomb shelter because s**t's going down."

Maksim moved to the United States from Ukraine in 1994 along with his family, including brother Val Chmerkovskiy. More recently, the father of one returned to his native country to join the judging panel of Ukraine's new "World of Dance" series.

