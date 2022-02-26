'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Showered With Support After Announcing Cancer Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

Despite the diagnosis, the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star manages to keep a positive attitude as she says, 'I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong.'

Feb 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mia Thornton just revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer. After getting candid about her health issue in an Instagram post, "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star found herself being showered with love and support by her online followers.

Sharing a selfie on Friday, February 25, the 37-year-old entrepreneur wrote, "Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am - Mia I'm so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today." She added, "You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G and I endured trying to figure out why."

"However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong," the TV personality further explained. "I've been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me."

"I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered," the reality star continued. "A message from my heart. A gentle reminder to Live, Love & Forgive as if today was your last. Be great Kings & Queens."

The post has since been flooded with supportive comments from Mia's friends and fans. One in particular Monique Samuels, who wrote, "Sending prayers and healing power your way." Cynthia Bailey chimed in, "You are in my heart & my prayers. Sending lots of love & healing energy to you beautiful."

A fan then commented, "Praying for you Mia, you got this." Another individual replied, "You got this! I am praying for peace of mind, healing and continues support and happiness to come you and your families way!" A third then added, "Sending Love and light to you and your family!!"





