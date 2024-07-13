Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Debut Newborn Baby Milan

AceShowbiz - Peta Murgatroyd, 37, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 44, joyfully revealed the name of their newborn son on Instagram on Friday, July 12. The couple shared the first close-up snapshot of baby Milan Maksim Chmerkovskiy, cradled peacefully in the arms of his mother in a hospital bed.

"[love] Milan Maksim Chmerkovskiy [love]," the new parents announced in a joint Instagram post. "Born 8:48am 7/12/24 8 pounds." They gleefully concluded with "The fam is complete."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd introduce newborn baby boy

Only hours before posting the baby’s name, the ecstatic couple shared the birth news on Instagram, captioning a hospital photo of themselves holding Milan, "He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!!" They added, "Birth details later but for now we wanted to let you all know that mom and baby are doing perfect, and delivery took around 47 seconds total! Exactly one push! … #madeinPeta #threepeat."

Murgatroyd reshared the proud moment with an animated message on her Instagram Stories stating, "He's here [love]," while Chmerkovskiy added his excitement, "Mom and dad of three!!!" over the family photo and "Today was a fantastic day!!!" over Milan's close-up. He warmly concluded with, "Welcome to the fam Milan!!!"

Having been married for seven years, the couple already shares two sons, Shai, 7, and Rio, 12 months. Their latest announcement was prefaced by the joyful news in February that they were expecting a third child.

Coincidentally, just hours before Milan's arrival, Maksim Chmerkovskiy attended the 2024 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 11. Though excited about the event, Chmerkovskiy was prepared for any urgent call to dash out. "I mean I’m about to run to see the sign that you have a third child," he told PEOPLE at the ceremony. Fortunately, he made it back in time to welcome his newborn son.

The arrival of Milan marks a delightful new chapter for the Murgatroyd-Chmerkovskiy family. The couple, glowing with pride, continue to share their blissful moments with fans through social media, ensuring the world witnesses their burgeoning family's love story.