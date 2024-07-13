Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Announce the Birth of Third Child

AceShowbiz - Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, both stars of "Dancing With the Stars," have officially become parents for the third time. The couple joyfully announced the arrival of their third son on Friday, July 12, through a heartfelt Instagram post. The newborn joins older brothers Shai, 7, and Rio, 1, making the Chmerkovskiy family a lively and bustling household of five.

The couple couldn't contain their excitement as they shared the news. "He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!!" they posted, revealing that the delivery was astonishingly swift, taking just 47 seconds and requiring only one push. Both mom and baby are doing perfectly, which is a relief given their tumultuous journey involving previous miscarriages and IVF treatments.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy had announced the unexpected pregnancy in February, only four months after the birth of their second son, Rio. "We Are Having A Baby," Murgatroyd posted on Instagram.

Despite the surprise, the couple expressed their thrill and happiness at the prospect of their growing family. Murgatroyd recounted the humorous moment she broke the news to Chmerkovskiy via FaceTime, catching him off guard and creating a memorable reaction.

In March, they shared another exciting update, revealing that they were expecting yet another boy. "It's a ……. BOY! I've been quietly preparing myself to be a real-life wolf pack Mumma with our THIRD baby boy on the way," Murgatroyd wrote. The family eagerly anticipates the new dynamics and the fun that their three boys will bring, hoping for a close bond among them.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy expressed his contentment with this new chapter of life. In an interview at the 2024 ESPY Awards, he reflected on his family as his most significant accomplishment. "For me, it's not the Dancing With the Stars trophies. It's the fact that I got a wife and kids and a house and I have a puppy that I miss," he said, underscoring the joy and fulfillment he derives from his family.

As the couple navigates this exhilarating phase, they have asked their followers for name suggestions for the newest member of their family. With immense gratitude for the support and love they've received from fans, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are ready to embrace the adventures and challenges of parenting three young boys.