Alex Rodriguez on Watching Him Getting Fed Popcorn by Ex Cameron Diaz: 'That's Maybe Why I'm Single'

The former MLB player pokes fun at his relationship status when discussing the Tampa Bay Rays players eating popcorn during a matchup against the Boston Red Sox with his fellow broadcasters.

Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alex Rodriguez has poked fun at his relationship status. When watching an old video of getting fed popcorn by ex Cameron Diaz at the Super Bowl XLV, the former MLB player quipped, "That's maybe why I'm single."

The 46-year-old got ribbed over by Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas during the American League Division Series broadcast on Thursday, October 7. The group first discussed the Tampa Bay Rays players eating popcorn in the dugout during a matchup against the Boston Red Sox.

After Kevin said, "It's not the first time people had been eating popcorn in the middle of the game," the viral clip of A-Rod and Cameron popped up. A-Rod couldn't help but chuckle as he responded, "KB, that's maybe why I'm single." The broadcasters then burst into laughter.

Cameron once addressed the feeding moment when appearing on the "Late Show with David Letterman". At that time, she explained, "It was the only piece of popcorn that I even put near his face, and they happened to have the camera on right when I did it."

A-Rod and Cameron dated on and off for a year before they finally parted ways in 2011. The former baseball shortstop then moved on with model Torrie Wilson and tech CEO Annie Wojcicki before he started dating Jennifer Lopez in March 2017.

A-Rod and J.Lo got engaged in early 2019. However, the former couple called it quits in April this year. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the exes said in a joint statement shared to the "Today" show.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they added. "We wish the best for each other and each other's children."

As for J.Lo, she is currently dating her then-fiance, Ben Affleck. The "Shotgun Wedding" actress made their romance Instagram official in mid-July during her birthday trip to Europe.