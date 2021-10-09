Molly Ringwald Gets Candid Why She Might Never Show Her Brat Pack Movies to Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

During an interview with Andy Cohen, the 'Sixteen Candles' actress admits she is not sure she has 'the strength' to check into 'The Breakfast Club' with her 'woke' daughter, Adele.

AceShowbiz - Actress Molly Ringwald may never show her tween daughter the "troubling" 1980s movies which made mum famous.

Ringwald, who is known for starring in Brat Pack movies, like "Pretty in Pink" and "Sixteen Candles", had a rough time explaining another of her '80s hits, "The Breakfast Club", to her oldest daughter Mathilda, 18, when she was 10.

The experience prompted Molly to write a New Yorker essay in 2018, in which she re-assessed questionable elements, including sexism, racism and homophobia, in the films she made with late beloved writer/director John Hughes.

Now she's not sure she has "the strength" to check into "The Breakfast Club" again, with her more critical daughter, Adele, who's 12, because she's "the most woke individual."

"I just don't know how I'm gonna go through that," Molly told radio host Andy Cohen this week (ends October 8) of showing the decades-old movie to twins Adele and Roman.

"It definitely is a different time [now]," she explained. "People ask me if I've watched them [old movies] with my kids, and I did watch the first one ['The Breakfast Club'] - which was the impetus to write that article - with Mathilda. And it was such an emotional experience that I haven't found that strength to watch it with my two other kids."

She laughed, "My 12-year-old daughter Adele is the most woke individual that you've ever met, and I just don't know how I'm gonna go through that, you know, watching it with her and [her] saying, 'How could you do that? How could you be part of something that....' "

The former teen star admits some of the movies' themes now seem "troubling" but she still considers the films that made her really famous "wonderful."

"On the other hand, they're also about people that felt like outsiders," she added. "They speak to a lot of people. They're complicated. I feel like that's what makes the movies really wonderful...I'm proud of those movies, and I have a.. lot of affection for them. They are so much a part of me."