Donald Trump Slammed for Fearmongering After Claiming Haitian Immigrants May Spread AIDS

Among those calling out the former president over his controversial comments on Haitian immigrants is Tyrese Gibson, who dubs the businessman a 'RACIST EVIL MAN.'

Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has landed in hot water yet again over his controversial comments. While he has been kicked out of most social media platforms where he used to voice his problematic thoughts, the former president found a chance to share his fears of Haitian immigrants who want to cross the border to the U.S. during an appearance on "Fox News".

On Thursday night, October 8, the real-estate tycoon sat down with Sean Hannity to discuss several things, including the thousands of Haitian migrants that are believed to be on their way to America's border. "There's one other thing that nobody talks about," he began weighing in on the issue. "We have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti. Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem."

He continued arguing, "AIDS is a real bad problem, so hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country. If you look at the stats, if you look at the numbers…Just take a look at what's happening in Haiti, a tremendous problem with AIDS."

"Many of those people will probably have AIDS, and they're coming into our country, and we don't do anything about it," Trump falsely assumed. "Sean, it's like a death wish. It's like a death wish for our country."

Needless to say, Trump's comments have sparked backlash among social media users, who accused him of fearmongering. "Trump fearmongers about AIDS among Haitian migrants," one wrote along with a headline about the former POTUS' interview. Another similarly remarked, "Trump fear-mongers about Haitian migrants bringing AIDS into the US."

Some celebrities have also slammed the 75-year-old, with Tyrese Gibson asking, "Why ain't this s**t bag in jail yet?" He continued, "I don't know….. Damn near 70+ people got indicted or throw in jail that work directly for him and he's still free……. RACIST EVIL MAN…."

Rapper/actress Lil Mama warned people of false information, "OHhh Nah. It's getting to the point where, false narratives can go viral online and ruin people's culture, heritage, family and lives. There are people in this world with no filter who a. Say anything and b. Believing anything they hear and or see. Especially in the news. People need to be held accountable for lies and false information they spread in the world."

Meanwhile, Tokyo Vanity seemed to be at a loss for words as commenting, "I know he didn't just……. Nah I'm gone." Another user chimed in, "It's time to turn him into a pigeon! Enough is enough."