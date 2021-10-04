 
 

Camila Cabello, Amber Heard and More Walk Eiffel Tower Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Camila Cabello, Amber Heard and More Walk Eiffel Tower Runway at Paris Fashion Week
Instagram
Celebrity

A number of Hollywood celebrities have turned up at L'Oreal event, strutting their stuff to showcase spring-summer 2022 looks beneath the Eiffel Tower in France.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, and Dame Helen Mirren took to the catwalk for L'Oreal on Sunday (03Oct21) as they played models for the afternoon at Paris Fashion Week.

The trio joined actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katherine Langford, Kat Graham, and Aja Naomi King, and "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau beneath the Eiffel Tower for the French cosmetics brand's latest star-studded fashion show.

Cabello, Heard, and Mirren, who all currently serve as L'Oreal ambassadors, showed off the firm's spring-summer 2022 looks, with "Havana" singer Camila wowing crowds in an ivory gown covered in a pink and green floral pattern and "Aquaman" star Heard hitting the runway in a plunging pale pink jumpsuit.

Meanwhile, Mirren opted for a fitted black rock star suit, covered in silver sequins, while wearing dramatic black eye makeup.

  See also...

Camila Cabello's Paris Fashion Week appearance came following her performance at the star-studded Global Citizen Live concert. She performed live from Central Park in New York, delivering her singles such as "Havana", "Never Be the Same", and "Don't Go Yet".

She also covered Jay-Z and Alicia Keys hit "Empire State of Mind", joined boyfriend Shawn Mendes on "Senorita", and helped Coldplay with "Yellow".

The New York gig also featured the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Alessia Cara, Jennifer Lopez, Lorde, and Meek Mill.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles stage was made merry by 5 Seconds of Summer, Chloe x Halle, Green Day, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, The Lumineers, Migos, OneRepublic, and Stevie Wonder.

You can share this post!

Gwyneth Paltrow Called Out Chris Martin Over His Bad Temper

George Harrison Almost Fired From The Beatles, Called 'Festering Wound'
Related Posts
Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wow in Back-to-Back Performances at 2021 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wow in Back-to-Back Performances at 2021 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello Claims COVID Lockdown Allows Her to 'Pause'

Camila Cabello Claims COVID Lockdown Allows Her to 'Pause'

Camila Cabello Terrified When Shawn Mendes Talked in His Sleep for First Time

Camila Cabello Terrified When Shawn Mendes Talked in His Sleep for First Time

Most Read
Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic
Celebrity

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

Rihanna Leaves Yung Baby Tate in Tears With Support Following Body-Shaming Comments

Rihanna Leaves Yung Baby Tate in Tears With Support Following Body-Shaming Comments

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost Cries for Help as She Accuses Mom of Dumping Her in the Woods

'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost Cries for Help as She Accuses Mom of Dumping Her in the Woods

Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Leo Robinton

Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Leo Robinton

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum