Camila Cabello, Amber Heard and More Walk Eiffel Tower Runway at Paris Fashion Week

A number of Hollywood celebrities have turned up at L'Oreal event, strutting their stuff to showcase spring-summer 2022 looks beneath the Eiffel Tower in France.

Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, and Dame Helen Mirren took to the catwalk for L'Oreal on Sunday (03Oct21) as they played models for the afternoon at Paris Fashion Week.

The trio joined actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katherine Langford, Kat Graham, and Aja Naomi King, and "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau beneath the Eiffel Tower for the French cosmetics brand's latest star-studded fashion show.

Cabello, Heard, and Mirren, who all currently serve as L'Oreal ambassadors, showed off the firm's spring-summer 2022 looks, with "Havana" singer Camila wowing crowds in an ivory gown covered in a pink and green floral pattern and "Aquaman" star Heard hitting the runway in a plunging pale pink jumpsuit.

Meanwhile, Mirren opted for a fitted black rock star suit, covered in silver sequins, while wearing dramatic black eye makeup.

Camila Cabello's Paris Fashion Week appearance came following her performance at the star-studded Global Citizen Live concert. She performed live from Central Park in New York, delivering her singles such as "Havana", "Never Be the Same", and "Don't Go Yet".

She also covered Jay-Z and Alicia Keys hit "Empire State of Mind", joined boyfriend Shawn Mendes on "Senorita", and helped Coldplay with "Yellow".

The New York gig also featured the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Alessia Cara, Jennifer Lopez, Lorde, and Meek Mill.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles stage was made merry by 5 Seconds of Summer, Chloe x Halle, Green Day, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, The Lumineers, Migos, OneRepublic, and Stevie Wonder.