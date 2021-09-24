The Fugees Kick Off Reunion Show Three-Hour Late in New York

Facebook Music

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel have reportedly made concertgoers wait for three hours before they finally start their first reunion concert in 16 years.

AceShowbiz - Fans of The Fugees had to wait over three hours to catch the band's first concert in 16 years on Wednesday night (22Sep21).

The trio's first pop-up reunion show, ahead of a world tour, went down at the Roof at Pier 17, with more than 3,500 devotees in attendance, Variety reports

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel were backed by a large ensemble, including 13 horns and three background singers for their seven-song set.

"We're still cooking it," Hill told the crowd.

Meanwhile, Wyclef addressed the cruel treatments Haitian migrants are receiving Texas and challenged U.S. President Joe Biden to fix the problem during the set.

Among the songs the group performed were "The Score", "Fu-Gee-La", and their signature cover of "Killing Me Softly".

Wyclef closed with Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry", with Hill - the ex-partner of Marley's son Rohan - backing him on harmony.

The band's reunion tour, Diaspora Calling, kicks off in Chicago, Illinois on 2 November (21), and ends in Ghana on 18 December.

The trio split in 1997 and briefly reformed for two years in 2004. They regrouped again this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark album "The Score".

They will also perform at the Global Citizen Live 24-hour event this coming weekend. They will be joined by the likes of Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Cyndi Lauper, Demi Lovato, Stevie Wonder, Duran Duran, H.E.R., and Kylie Minogue.