 
 

The Fugees Kick Off Reunion Show Three-Hour Late in New York

The Fugees Kick Off Reunion Show Three-Hour Late in New York
Facebook
Music

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel have reportedly made concertgoers wait for three hours before they finally start their first reunion concert in 16 years.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fans of The Fugees had to wait over three hours to catch the band's first concert in 16 years on Wednesday night (22Sep21).

The trio's first pop-up reunion show, ahead of a world tour, went down at the Roof at Pier 17, with more than 3,500 devotees in attendance, Variety reports

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel were backed by a large ensemble, including 13 horns and three background singers for their seven-song set.

"We're still cooking it," Hill told the crowd.

Meanwhile, Wyclef addressed the cruel treatments Haitian migrants are receiving Texas and challenged U.S. President Joe Biden to fix the problem during the set.

  See also...

Among the songs the group performed were "The Score", "Fu-Gee-La", and their signature cover of "Killing Me Softly".

Wyclef closed with Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry", with Hill - the ex-partner of Marley's son Rohan - backing him on harmony.

The band's reunion tour, Diaspora Calling, kicks off in Chicago, Illinois on 2 November (21), and ends in Ghana on 18 December.

The trio split in 1997 and briefly reformed for two years in 2004. They regrouped again this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark album "The Score".

They will also perform at the Global Citizen Live 24-hour event this coming weekend. They will be joined by the likes of Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Cyndi Lauper, Demi Lovato, Stevie Wonder, Duran Duran, H.E.R., and Kylie Minogue.

You can share this post!

Rihanna Loves 'Incense and Weed' on Intimate Nights With A$AP Rocky

Vanessa Hudgens Left Battered and Bruised in Zoom Pole Dancing Lessons
Related Posts
The Fugees Reuniting for World Tour to Mark 25th Anniversary of Hit Album 'The Score'

The Fugees Reuniting for World Tour to Mark 25th Anniversary of Hit Album 'The Score'

Most Read
Kelly Clarkson Appears to Shade Estranged Husband With New Christmas Song
Music

Kelly Clarkson Appears to Shade Estranged Husband With New Christmas Song

The Rolling Stones Honor Charlie Watts in First Concert Since His Death

The Rolling Stones Honor Charlie Watts in First Concert Since His Death

Eric Clapton Breaks Vows Against Performing at Venues With COVID Vaccine Mandates

Eric Clapton Breaks Vows Against Performing at Venues With COVID Vaccine Mandates

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's 'Stay' Dethrones Drake for Fifth Week Atop Billboard Hot 100

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's 'Stay' Dethrones Drake for Fifth Week Atop Billboard Hot 100

The Weeknd Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song 'Call Out My Name'

The Weeknd Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song 'Call Out My Name'

Josh Klinghoffer Brought In as New Touring Member of Pearl Jam

Josh Klinghoffer Brought In as New Touring Member of Pearl Jam

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson Slams Anti-Vaxxers After He's Booed at Music Festival

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson Slams Anti-Vaxxers After He's Booed at Music Festival

Machine Gun Kelly Trolls Slipknot as 'Old Weird Dudes With Masks' During Riot Fest Performance

Machine Gun Kelly Trolls Slipknot as 'Old Weird Dudes With Masks' During Riot Fest Performance

Bjork Unveils New Dates for Orkestral Shows Delayed by COVID Pandemic

Bjork Unveils New Dates for Orkestral Shows Delayed by COVID Pandemic

Harry Styles Wins His First Ivor Novello Award

Harry Styles Wins His First Ivor Novello Award

Liam Gallagher Calls Off Concert to Recuperate After Helicopter Accident

Liam Gallagher Calls Off Concert to Recuperate After Helicopter Accident

Muse to Treat Fans With New Virtual Reality Concert Experience

Muse to Treat Fans With New Virtual Reality Concert Experience

Duran Duran Clashed as They're 'Stressed Out' During Making of Lockdown Album

Duran Duran Clashed as They're 'Stressed Out' During Making of Lockdown Album