 
 

Rihanna Loves 'Incense and Weed' on Intimate Nights With A$AP Rocky

The Savage x Fenty mogul talks about her ideal date night with rapper boyfriend when the Bajan beauty is asked in a new interview about what turns her on.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The 33-year-old star has opened up on her relationship with the 32-year-old rapper, and opened up about what she likes from a steamy evening with her man.

Asked about what turns her on, she told E! News' Daily Pop, "I like incense, weed, cologne and a little bit of hard work."

She also responded to the idea of the loved-up couple joining forces for next year's Super Bowl Halftime show.

She teased, "We'll see. I mean, the Super Bowl, who isn't into it?"

Meanwhile, the "Diamond" hitmaker has admitted she struggled during the pandemic as she found things "tough" mentally.

She told Vogue magazine, "It was tough. Tough for everyone - mentally, especially. The world wasn't making sense."

"I was able to be still for a long time. Inspiration finally came when I remembered the little things that I love to do, the simple things that make me happy: grocery shopping, taking walks, going on bike rides, cooking."

"Those little things that I'm trying to incorporate into my lifestyle now that the outside is opening up again and we're about to get right back into what things used to look like. I'm trying to make sure that I still keep those things in my life."

When it comes to her own self-confidence, Rihanna - who is launching her new Savage x Fenty collection on Friday (24Sep21) - revealed her secret.

She explained, "I make a point to be present, I look at what's around me, who is around me."

"And then I'm just grateful for those things; grateful for the moment. I think about how far I've come. And how much worse it could be - I could have missed all of this."

However, there are still days when she doesn't feel quite so confident, and she has a tip for that too.

She added, "Pretend. Just pretend, girl. You have your days where you do and your days where you don't, but push through, just be sure. You belong here, you're sexy. Own your s**t."

