Vanessa Hudgens Left Battered and Bruised After Zoom Pole Dancing Lessons

Instagram Celebrity

The 'High School Musical' alum talks about life in lockdown as she reveals she took up multiple hobbies and learned a lot of things such as pole dancing.

Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Hudgens took a series of pole dancing lessons via Zoom during lockdown.

The actress relied on online classes to pass the time amid the coronavirus pandemic, and admits her dance classes were a real challenge, leaving her battered and bruised.

"I've had multiple hobbies; I've definitely leaned into multiple things," Vanessa told Entertainment Tonight. "At one point I got a pole and I was taking Zoom lessons, pole dancing, which was tough. I had a lot of bruises... It was no joke."

She also signed up for a Zoom meditation class, where she met her boyfriend, baseball star Cole Tucker.

The two went Instagram official in February (21).

"We're just, like, the same, we're very similar... We're such weirdos, it's wonderful," she beamed. "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am (happy). I really am."

In April, she told the outlet that meeting Cole online was "very random," adding, "Zoom, you've got to love it."

She also admitted she made the first move on her beau. "I'm such a go getter - if I want something or someone, I'm going after 'em!" she laughed. "I fully just slid into his DMs (direct messages) and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you...!' "

"I think there's no shame in making the first move," Vanessa added. "Why wait for someone else to give you what you want...? Go after what you want, let him know."

Before meeting Tucker on Zoom, the former Disney darling tried out dating app but she soon left because she didn't like it.