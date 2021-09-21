Elliot Page Is Back on Dating Scene, Joins Raya

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Umbrella Academy' actor's profile on the invite-only app reportedly includes a picture of him posing with his dog and a photo of him donning a sweatshirt that reads 'protect trans kids.'

AceShowbiz - Elliot Page is seemingly ready to be in a new romantic relationship. According to a new report, "The Umbrella Academy" actor is on the ultra-exclusive dating app Raya.

A source spills to Page Six that the actor's profile includes a picture of him posing with his dog. He also shares a photo of him donning a sweatshirt that reads "protect trans kids." Meanwhile, Elliot chose "Don't Let It Bring You Down" by Annie Lennox and Steven Lipson as the accompany song for his profile.

Other prominent figures who have been on the invite-only site at some point are Ben Affleck, Matthew Perry, Channing Tatum, Lizzo, John Mayer, Drew Barrymore and Chelsea Handler.

Elliot came out as transgender in an Instagram post last December. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he announced.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," he continued.

He added, "To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

The "Juno" star then divorced his wife Emma Portner in January. "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the former couple said in a joint statement. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."