Ellen Page Comes Out as Transgender, Announces New Name

WENN Celebrity

The 'Umbrella Academy' actor is happy and scared at the same time as the star officially comes out as transgender, announcing preferred pronoun and new name.

Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy" star Ellen Page has come out as non-binary and transgender.

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (01Dec20) to announce a new identity, Elliot Page.

"I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," Page explained. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self... I ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of the violence."

"To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture... I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer."

The star and their statement have been applauded by officials at the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation - the group's director of transgender media, Nick Adams, writes, "Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today."