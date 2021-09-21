50 Cent Joins #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No People of Color Win Acting Awards

WENN TV

When criticizing the award show, the 'In da Club' rapper, whose hit show 'Power' was excluded from the nominations, says that 'Emmys still has a separate bathroom for colored folks.'

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has called out 2021 Emmy Primetime Awards after no actor of color won in major categories despite a diverse field of nominees in nearly every category. In a new social media post, the "In da Club" rapper sarcastically said that the award show might have "separated bathroom for colored folks."

On Sunday, September 19, the 46-year-old emcee took to his Twitter account to join #EmmysSoWhite outrage. In a since-deleted post, he wrote, "Listen the Emmys still has a separate bathroom for colored folks," alongside a screenshot of a Variety article titled "No actors of color win at Emmys despite record nominee lineup."

"I'm gonna put the NAACP Awards on the air at the same time and f**k up there numbers," the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, continued. He went on adding, "No, they really should be afraid of me. I'm different."

His post mirrored sentiments he once expressed after his hit show "Power" was excluded from Emmys nominations. "The EMMYS can kiss my Black a** in slow motion," he wrote at the time. "F**k em I'm #1. They a bunch of Bengay, my back hurt, smiling a**, old people anyway."

At this year's Emmys, only a few people of color took home their trophies. Meanwhile, white actors took home all 12 lead and supporting categories across the comedy, drama and limited races at the award show.

Among those colored stars who won at the Sunday, September 19 ceremony was RuPaul. The 60-year-old took home the award for outstanding competition program and became the most-awarded person of color in the history of the Emmys with 11 wins.

"Thanks to all our lovely children on our show from around the world," RuPaul said while accepting the award. "They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you."

Michaela Coel, the "I May Destroy You" writer, star and director, was also celebrated when she won for outstanding writing for a limited series. "I just wrote a little something for writers really," she began.

"Write the title that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn't comfortable," Michaela continued. "I dare you in a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn fill the need to be constantly visible. For visibility these days seems to equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence."